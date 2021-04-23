Image Source : ANI COVID-19: PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of states worst-hit by pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with Chief Ministers of states that are worst affected by Covid-19 infection. Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Punjab are among others who are attending the meet. Union Home minister Amit Shah and senior government officials are also present in the meet.

The meeting assumes significance as the country is facing a fresh wave of pandemic. States like Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala are badly affected. Several hospitals in Delhi, Mumbai are facing an acute shortage of oxygen which is essential in the treatment of Covid-19. The government is working hard for better coordination between states, hospitals and suppliers of oxygen and vaccines to meet the demand.

PM Modi himself is monitoring the situation with eminent doctors, vaccine manufacturers and others. Later in the afternoon, the Prime Minister will hold a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers in the country via video conferencing. PM Modi was scheduled to visit West Bengal to address elections meetings. He, however, cancelled the visit in view of worsening Covid-19 situation. He will address the voters of Birbhum, Kolkata, Malda and Murshidabad virtually in the evening.

