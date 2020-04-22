COVID-19 patients who go to pvt hospital, shall pay out of their own pocket: Punjab Health Secretary

Punjab Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Anurag Agarwal has said that COVID-19 patients who go to private hospitals for their own treatment shall bear the cost from their own pocket.

In an official notice issued by the Government of Punjab Department of Health and Family Welfare, Agarwal further said, "The COVID-19 patients can go to the private hospitals for their treatment and they will bear the cost from their own pocket. However, no private hospital shall charge them exceeding CGHS (NCR rates) valid in Delhi-NCR."

COVID-19 patients who go to pvt hospital, shall pay out of their own pocket: Punjab Health Secretary

Punjab has reported 245 positive cases of COVID-19 so far. While 39 people have recovered after contracting the virus, 16 people have succumbed to the disease.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage