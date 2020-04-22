Wednesday, April 22, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. COVID-19 patients who go to pvt hospital, shall pay out of their own pocket: Punjab Health Secretary

COVID-19 patients who go to pvt hospital, shall pay out of their own pocket: Punjab Health Secretary

Punjab Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Anurag Agarwal has said that COVID-19 patients who go to private hospitals for their own treatment shall bear the cost from their own pocket. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Chandigarh Published on: April 22, 2020 14:01 IST
COVID-19 patients who go to pvt hospital, shall pay out of

COVID-19 patients who go to pvt hospital, shall pay out of their own pocket: Punjab Health Secretary

Punjab Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Anurag Agarwal has said that COVID-19 patients who go to private hospitals for their own treatment shall bear the cost from their own pocket. 

In an official notice issued by the Government of Punjab Department of Health and Family Welfare, Agarwal further said, "The COVID-19 patients can go to the private hospitals for their treatment and they will bear the cost from their own pocket. However, no private hospital shall charge them exceeding CGHS (NCR rates) valid in Delhi-NCR."

India Tv - COVID-19 patients who go to pvt hospital, shall pay out of their own pocket: Punjab Health Secretary

COVID-19 patients who go to pvt hospital, shall pay out of their own pocket: Punjab Health Secretary

Punjab has reported 245 positive cases of COVID-19 so far. While 39 people have recovered after contracting the virus, 16 people have succumbed to the disease. 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X