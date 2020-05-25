Image Source : PTI 87 COVID-19 patients in Nainital travelled in Mumbai-Haridwar 'Shramik Special' (Representational image)

Eighty-seven out of the total 117 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nainital over the last two days are passengers of the same 'Shramik Special' train that reached Haridwar from Mumbai last week. According to the state's health department, fifty-five passengers of the train tested positive for the disease on Saturday and 32 on Sunday.

They came by the special train from Mumbai to Haridwar on May 20 and left in buses for Haldwani in Nainital district, he said, adding that some passengers also went to other districts.

Nainital district alone accounts for 117 of the total 317 COVID-19 cases reported from Uttarakhand till Sunday night.

India coronavirus cases are nearing 1.4 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,38,845 including 4,021 deaths and 57,721 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage