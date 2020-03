Image Source : AP Maharashtra: 52-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Pune; state toll reaches 9

A 52-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Pune, taking Maharashtra death toll to 9. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state has now risen to 215, said the Maharashtra Health Department.

More than 1,000 coronavirus positive cases have been reported from across India so far. According to the official health ministry figures, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 1071 including 48 foreign nationals.

