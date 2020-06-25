COVID-19 could lead to 95,000 tuberculosis deaths in India: Study

Image Source : AP TB Xray

A recent study published in the European Respiratory Journal (ERJ) estimates that the COVID-19 pandemic could result in 95,000 people dying of tuberculosis in India. This has been estimated majorly because of the disruptions in the health services caused by coronavirus as well as delays in diagnosis and treatment of TB that could come because of the overwhelming load of COVID-19 patients.

Along with India, the researchers also concluded that TB related deaths would also rise in countries like China and South Africa.

The study did take into consideration that TB spread might be less because of the social distancing norms being followed, but despite the less transmission of TB, the most likely scenario was estimated to be 110,000 deaths (95,000 in India, 13,000 in South Africa and 6,000 in China).

The researchers also said that in the worst-case scenario, this number could increase to 200,000.

As per the report, these 3 countries make up approximately 40 per cent of the global TB cases. The study was conducted by researchers from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and Lancaster University.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage