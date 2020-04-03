Image Source : FILE COVID-19: Odisha reports 6th positive case of coronavirus in Cuttack

Odisha reported its 6th novel coronavirus positive case in Cuttack, said the Health department on Friday. "Sixth positive case detected in Cuttack with recent travel history to Delhi," tweeted the department without giving further details.

Of the six positive cases, Bhubaneswar has reported four and Bhadrak and Cuttack one each

ALSO READ | Odisha to impose complete lockdown in Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak for 48 hours

ALSO READ | COVID-19: 15 associated with Tablighi event in Odisha test negative