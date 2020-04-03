Friday, April 03, 2020
     
COVID-19: Odisha reports 6th positive case of coronavirus in Cuttack

Odisha reported its 6th novel coronavirus positive case in Cuttack, said the Health department on Friday.

Bhubaneswar Published on: April 03, 2020 15:42 IST
COVID-19: Odisha reports 6th positive case of coronavirus in Cuttack
Image Source : FILE

COVID-19: Odisha reports 6th positive case of coronavirus in Cuttack

Odisha reported its 6th novel coronavirus positive case in Cuttack, said the Health department on Friday. "Sixth positive case detected in Cuttack with recent travel history to Delhi," tweeted the department without giving further details.

Of the six positive cases, Bhubaneswar has reported four and Bhadrak and Cuttack one each

