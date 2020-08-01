India's Case Fatality Rate lowest since first lockdown: The COVID-19 numbergame

Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

At 2.15 per cent, India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is at its lowest since the first lockdown started amid the coronavirus pandemic. Maintaining the record of registering and maintaining the lowest COVID-19 mortality rate at the global platform, the government said it has been continuously reducing from round around 3.33 per cent in mid-June.

This is a testimony to the focused, coordinated, pre-emptive, graded and evolving "Test Track Treat" strategy and efforts of the Centre along with the state/UT governments, the Ministry of Health said. Officials said that emphasis on early detection through aggressive testing and effective clinical management of the hospitalised cases have resulted in the continuously falling Case Fatality Rate indicating that India has been able to successfully contain the fatality rate of COVID-19.

The ministry said the successful implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on a comprehensive Standard of Care approach have resulted in a consistent addition of more than 30,000 recoveries per day.

The total number of recoveries stand at nearly 11 lakh. With 36,569 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have jumped to 10,94,374. The recovery rate stands at 64.53% amongst COVID-19 patients. The gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 5,29,271. About 5,65,103 active cases are under medical supervision.

The 3-tier hospital infrastructure with seamless patient management has ensured prompt triaging and treatment, the government said. As on today, there are 1488 dedicated COVID Hospitals with 2,49,358 isolation beds, 31,639 ICU beds and 1,09,119 oxygen supported beds, 16,678 ventilators. 3231 dedicated COVID Health Centres with 2,07,239 Isolation beds, 18,613 ICU beds and 74,130 oxygen supported beds and 6,668 ventilators have also been operationalised. Moreover, 10,755 COVID Care Centres with 10,02,681 beds are now available to combat COVID-19 in the country. The Centre has also provided 273.85 lakh N95 masks and 121.5 lakh Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and 1083.77 lakh HCQ tablets to the States/ UTs / Central Institutions.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage