MP eases Covid restrictions; Cinema halls, schools to operate at full capacity. Details

Highlights Schools, colleges, hostels, coaching classes in MP to operate at full capacity.

Use of masks, social distancing is mandatory.

Government employees, students above 18, audience in cinema halls should be fully vaccinated.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that all Covid induced restrictions in the state, are now removed. The decision was taken in a Covid review meeting headed by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The night curfew has also been removed.

No bar for social gatherings at public places

With the recent announcement, all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, and religious events will be held with full capacity. Apart from this, weddings and funerals are also allowed to be organized with full capacity. Cinema halls, malls, swimming pools, gyms, yoga centers, restaurants, clubs, etc. will be able to open at 100% capacity. Schools, colleges, hostels, coaching classes will operate at full capacity.

Guidelines regarding vaccine dosage

Students above 18 years of age and all staff in a hostel are required to apply both doses.

Both the staff and the audience entering cinema halls are required to be fully vaccinated.

Masks and social distancing are strictly mandatory.

All government employees are required to be jabbed with both vaccine doses.

Only those shopkeepers will be able allowed to set up shop in fairs, who have got both doses of the vaccine.

