Image Source : PTI Dehradun restaurants' kitchens to remain open for food deliveries amid COVID-19 lockdown

In the view of nationwide coronavirus lockdown, restaurants in Dehradun are now allowed to keep their kitchens open to provide take away and food deliveries to needy people. Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Srivastava on Saturday informed that starting from today the restaurants will be able to provide food delivery services in the city and also the vehicles of people rendering/availing essential services will not be stopped by the authorities.

This decision by the Dehradun DM comes on the fourth day of 21-days-long pan-India lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus spread among the people. However, the essential services and goods have only been exempted during the lockdown, which PM Modi asked people to consider it as 'Curfew' and urged them to stay home while maintaining social distancing.

As per Health Ministry, a total of 873 people in India have been infected by the novel coronavirus in India so far, out of which 47 are foreign nationals. At least 19 people have been died due to the deadly COVID-19 virus in the country.

