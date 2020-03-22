COVID-19: Karnataka reports 6 more positive cases of coronavirus, tally rises to 26

Karnataka reports 6 new coronavirus positive cases, tally rises to 26

Six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 26 in the state, Health department said. Till date, 26 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes one death," the department said in a bulletin.

Twenty four patients tested positive are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, it said.

Sharing details of six new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the department said, while three are from Bengaluru, the other three are from Dharwad, Gowribidanur and Bhatkal.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 Kerala: 15 more positive cases of coronavirus reported; total rises to 64

ALSO READ | First COVID-19 case in Bhopal: Law student who returned from London tests coronavirus positive