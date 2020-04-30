J&K approves Rs 350 crore relief package for people affected due to lockdown

Image Source : AP J&K approves Rs 350 crore relief package for people affected due lockdown

Amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, Jammu & Kashmir Administrative Council on Thursday approved Rs 350 crore relief package for eight categories of people affected due to coronavirus lockdown. J&K government spokesperson Rohit Kansal announced the relief package in a press conference during which he announced that around 1.8 lakh construction workers will be given Rs 1000 for 3 months.

Kansal said that one month's relief has already been given to the workers whose livelihoods were highly affected by the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 crisis.

Besides that, Bansal also said that the people involved in tourism related works and businesses will also be given Rs 1000 per month for 3 months. The list includes houseboat workers, shikarawalas registered with tourism department, poniwalas, pithuwalas working at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and different tourism development authorities.

Meanwhile, Authorities in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir have made wearing face masks mandatory in all public places including public transport, market places and offices, from May 1 i.e., Friday. Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary said the district administration will provide 15 lakh masks to the city residents.

India is in the second phase of nationwide lockdown which is scheduled to end on May 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 announced to extend the 21-days-long COVID-19 lockdown for 19 more days in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Currently, Jammu and Kashmir has 614 coronavirus cases, out of which 33 were detected on Thursday. Kashmir has 384 active cases while, in Jammu division six people are infected by the deadly contagious virus. 80 per cent COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic in Jammu and Kashmir.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage