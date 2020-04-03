Jamaat returnee, 2 nurses test coronavirus positive in Gurugram (Representational Image)

Gurugram registered five fresh positive cases of coronavirus on Friday. One of the infected persons has direct links to Tablighi Jamaat as he participated in the event in Hazrat Nizamuddin. According to V.S. Kundu, Additional Chief Secretary and nodal officer of COVID-19 in Gurugram, 46 persons who had direct links to Tablighi Jamaat have been identified.

Apart from the corona positive Jamaat returnee, there are two nurses who got exposed during treatment of COVID-19 patients and a person who recently returned from Mumbai and infected his father.

"They are currently admitted in isolation wards of Gurugram and are under the observation of expert medical staff," said Kundu.

"The Jamaat returnee is a resident of Devilal Colony and he has been quarantined," Kundu said.

"We have identified 46 persons who had direct links to Tablighi Jamaat. Most of them participated in the event held in Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin. The rest participated in a Jamaat event in Rajasthan. All of them are put under isolation ward in a hospital in Gurugram," Kundu said.

The father-son belong to Gurugram's Sector 54, while the two nurses are residents of Sector 39 and 47. The family members of all the infected persons are home-quarantined.

With this, a total of six positive persons are currently undergoing treatment in private and government hospitals. Earlier, 9 persons recuperated and were discharged from hospitals.

Rajiv Arora, Haryana Health Secretary, has said that total 44 persons are found corona positive across the state and 30 of them are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

