COVID-19: India logs 1,249 fresh infections; active cases rise to 7,927

New Delhi: India logged 1,249 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. With the fresh infections, the active cases have increased to 7,927. As per the health ministry, the Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,00,667) and the active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections.

With one death each reported by Karnataka and Gujarat, the death toll has increased to 5,30,818. The daily positivity was recorded at 1.19 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.14 per cent. The ministry said that the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,61,922, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. Also, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent.

With 1,05,316 samples tested on Thursday to detect the presence of the virus, 92.07 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far. According to the ministry, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

