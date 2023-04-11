Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid-19: India witnesses slight dip in fresh infections, logs 5,676 cases in last 24 hours

Covid-19: India on Tuesday witnessed a slight dip in the fresh Covid-19 cases as it recorded 5,676 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. On Monday India logged 5,880 new coronavirus cases. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the active cases increased to 37,093.

Death toll

The death toll has increased to 5,31,000 with 21 deaths. While three deaths each were reported from Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan, two were recorded in Karnataka and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu besides six reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Recovery rate

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,68,172). The active cases now comprise 0.08 percent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73 percent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,00,079 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Noida: Active cases cross 300 first time in 2023, people urged to follow Covid protocol

ALSO READ | Covid19: Maharashtra records 328 fresh cases, Delhi's positivity rate at 26.58

Latest India News