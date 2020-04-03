Friday, April 03, 2020
     
COVID-19 in Udaipur: 3 new coronavirus cases emerge as relatives of man infected test positive

Three relatives of the Udaipur man who got infected with coronavirus have also tested positive for COVID-19.  Earlier, 14 other coronavirus cases were also confirmed from Rajasthan taking the state's tally to 157. 

Udaipur Published on: April 03, 2020 13:15 IST
In India, there have been 2,301 confirmed cases of coronavirus including 56 deaths. As per latest reports, 157 people have fully recovered from the virus that has killed over 53,000 people worldwide. 

Over 1 million people worldwide have been infected with the virus.

