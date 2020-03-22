COVID-19 in New Delhi: Section 144 to be imposed in the national capital till March 31

COVID-19 in New Delhi: Section 144 imposed in the national capital till March 31

As the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rise, Section 144 CrPC will be imposed in Delhi from 9:00 pm, Sunday to midnight March 31. Section 144 has already been imposed in several parts of India as a measure to contain COVID-19, which has killed over 13,000 people worldwide.

The government has already put 75 districts that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus on lockdown. Local trains and inter-state transport has also been suspended till March 31.

So far, India has seen 341 confirmed cases of coronavirus including 6 deaths.

On Sunday, 'Janata Curfew' was observed across the nation as a measure announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain coronavirus. People were asked to remain indoor from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm on Sunday. March 22 and comply with 'Janata Curfew'.

Worldwide cases of coronavirus have crossed 300,000 mark as large-scale lockdowns have been observed in most countries.

China, where the virus originated from, now has only 5,000 active cases of coronavirus which is far lesser than some of the other countries like Italy, Iran and Spain which have seen a surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks.