Covid-19 in Kerala: 182 cases reported, Health Minister urges mask use and precautions

Kochi:

As Covid-19 cases see a surge globally, in Kerala, 182 cases of the infection have been reported in May so far, state Health Minister Veena George said. The highest number of cases was recorded in Kottayam district with 57 infections, followed by 34 in Ernakulam and 30 in Thiruvananthapuram, the Health Minister said after chairing a meeting of the state-level Rapid Response Team (RRT) in the state capital.

She urged the public to remain alert, warning of a potential rise in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, especially as several Southeast Asian countries are currently reporting high infection rates.

The Omicron sub-variants JN.1, LF.7, and NB 1.8, currently spreading in several Southeast Asian countries including Singapore and Hong Kong, have a higher potential for disease transmission. However, George noted that the severity of illness associated with these variants is relatively low.

Emphasis on self-protection and mask usage

Stressing the importance of self-protection, the Minister advised individuals experiencing symptoms such as cold, sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath to wear a mask.

She further recommended that elderly people, pregnant women, and those suffering from serious illnesses wear masks in public places and while travelling. Wearing masks is mandatory when visiting hospitals, she added. The Health Minister also urged all health workers to practice wearing masks compulsorily while on duty to minimise the risk of infection.