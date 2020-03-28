COVID-19 in GOA: Sonal, Velus and Taleigao villages bar outsiders from entering

Three Goan villages, two of them remote hamlets, have set up blockades to prevent outsiders from entering amid the 21-day curfew in the state. The blockades in these Sonal, Velus and Taleigao villages are manned by local youth. While Sonal is located in the lower reaches of the Western Ghats, Velus in the Valpoi Assembly constituency represented by Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, and Taleigao on the outskirts of Panaji.

"Despite the curfew, many people from neighbouring areas were entering our village to visit a popular waterfall called Mhoacho guno. Such group activity is dangerous in view of the Covid-19 epidemic. Therefore, we have set up barricades to bar people from coming," Daji More, a local youth, told IANS.

In Taleigao, the youth have set up barricades along the internal roads to stop "unnecessary movement of bikes and cars" and deter 'outsiders' from entering the area.

"We, the residents, have blocked internal roads for safety. There are a lot of people roaming on the streets. Because of the unnecessary movement of bikes and cars we have taken the precautionary measure," a message issued by local villagers said.