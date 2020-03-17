Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand declares coronavirus as epidemic, issues guidelines to medical stores

Uttarakhand government on Tuesday declared the coronavirus as an epidemic as the deadly COVID-19 virus has claimed three lives in India. The state government had earlier announced that all schools will remain closed until Mar 31. All tiger reserves, sanctuaries, national parks and zoos in the state have also been closed till March 31.

Pankaj Pandey, Medical Secretary of Health and Medical Education Department made this announcement in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. So far, 126 confirmed cases have been reported in the country.

Medical stores advised not to sell medicines to person suffering from cold and cough without medical prescription. Masks and hand sanitizers should be sold at MRP only.

However, Uttarakhand has only one positive case of COVID-19 till now. 14 states in India have reported confirmed cases of coronavirus. Thirteen of the infected patients have been recovered so far.

