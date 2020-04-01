Wednesday, April 01, 2020
     
COVID-19: After pay cut, GoAir tells staff that portion of March salary has been deferred to April

After introducing a pay cut for all employees on March 25 as the coronavirus pandemic drastically impacted the aviation sector, GoAir CEO Vinay Dube told the employees on Wednesday that a portion of their March's salary has been deferred to April.

New Delhi Published on: April 01, 2020 16:12 IST
"Yesterday, salaries were posted to each of your bank accounts. All employees in Grade's D and below received salaries in their entirety.

Fight Against Coronavirus

"The rest of you will see less than what you are normally used to seeing as a result of the reduction in pay I had announced earlier, but also because we have been forced to defer a portion of your accrued salaries to April," Dube said in an email to employees.

