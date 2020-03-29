Image Source : FILE COVID-19: Fortis Healthcare sets up isolation wards at its 28 hospitals (Representational Image)

Fortis Healthcare on Sunday said it has initiated a 360-degree action plan to meet the challenges of treating COVID19 patients, with setting up isolation wards at its 28 facilities across the country. A total of 262 isolation beds have been earmarked to treat COVID-19 patients, the hospital said in a statement.

"We are working closely with the central and state governments to ramp up the infrastructure of isolation and critical care beds along with the necessary medical supplies and equipment to meet the challenge," said Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, CEO & MD, Fortis Healthcare.

The medical teams at Fortis are treating 21 COVID-19 positive cases along with 87 suspected cases at various hospitals.

"Two COVID-19 patients were set to be go home after being discharged from Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, today," said the hospital.

Fortis hospital, Jaipur diagnosed one of the first few cases of COVID-19 in the country on March 1 when an Italian national was admitted.

SRL Diagnostics, Fortis's diagnostics company, has been working closely with the government and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), to augment the nation's COVID19 testing capacity.

