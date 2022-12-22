Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Covid-19: Govt mulls mandating forms with RT-PCR, vaccination details for air travellers from abroad

Covid-19: Amid the growing threat of the latest Omicron variant, the Union health ministry is mulling to reintroduce the mandatory 'air suvidha' forms with details of RT-PCR tests conducted 72 hours prior to travel or complete vaccination proof for passengers travelling from China and other nations seeing COVID surge.

According to reports, the ministry will take a decision on it after examining the situation for the next few weeks. This was decided following a meeting on Wednesday to examine the country's Covid situation, which was presided over by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Meanwhile, random sample testing for covid has also started at airports for passengers arriving from China and other countries.

''The health ministry is examining reintroduction of mandatory 'air suvidha' forms for international arrivals with details of RT-PCR test conducted 72 hours prior to travel or complete vaccination proof for passengers coming from China and other countries reporting a high number of Covid cases,'' an official source told the media.

The source further said that ''a decision in this regard will only be taken after monitoring the Covid situation in the country for a few weeks and if warranted, as a matter of abundant precaution in view of the increasing trajectory of cases globally''.

Keeping an eye on global covid situation: Health Minister

"We are keeping an eye on the global covid situation & are taking steps accordingly. States are advised to increase genome-sequencing to timely identify the new variant of Covid-19," Mandaviya said. Urging not to panic, he added, "From the last few days, Covid cases have been rising in the world but in India, cases are depleting. We are seeing rising Covid cases and deaths due to it in China."

Meanwhile, states and union territories have also been requested to send samples of all Covid positive cases to INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) on a daily basis for sequencing and tracking new variants, if any. Besides, the implementation of thermal screening is also being explored.

It should be noted here that India has been witnessing a steady decline in cases with the average daily cases falling to 158 in the week ending December 19.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Conduct genome sequencing of every Covid case: Health Minister to states amid China surge concerns

Latest India News