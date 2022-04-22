Masks must in public places in Delhi, Rs 500 fine on violation; those in private cars exempted

Follow us on Image Source : AP Face masks back in Delhi, penalty of Rs 500 imposed on violation

Highlights The Delhi government on Friday released an official order mandating masks in the national capital.

The mandate will not be applicable to those who are travelling in private vehicles together.

A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on those seen flouting the norm in public places.

The Delhi government on Friday released an official order mandating masks in the national capital again. However, the mandate will not be applicable to those who are travelling in private vehicles together. A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on those seen flouting the norm in public places.

The Health and Family Welfare Department's order comes in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the city. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) had in its meeting last Wednesday decided to make masks mandatory at public places.

Through an order on April 2, the Delhi government had lifted the penalty of Rs 500 on not wearing face masks at public places as cases were fairly under control then.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lt Governor Anil Baijal in a series of tweets, shared details of the DDMA meeting and said,"it was decided to make the wearing of masks mandatory in public places."

The DDMA meeting emphasised strict enforcement of the SOPs for schools by the school management concerned. Officials said authorities have been asked to keep a close watch on social gatherings and ramp up testing in the national capital.

They said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is closely monitoring the situation and instructions have been issued to officials to ensure the implementation of steps to check the spread of the virus and preparations for the treatment of COVID patients.

Latest India News