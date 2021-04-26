Oxygen crisis: Delhi government responsible for mess, Jaipur Golden Hospital tells High Court

Image Source : PTI Jaipur Golden Hospital blames Delhi government for mess over oxygen supply

Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital has blamed the city government for the shortage of supply in oxygen for Covid-19 patients. According to news agency ANI, the hospital on Monday told Delhi High Court that "there is not just shortage but uncertainty".

Hospital's counsel said that the management is not even able to contact "our supplier of oxygen" and claimed that the Delhi government has created a mess.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, suggested that the Delhi government should have held a joint meeting of hospitals and Oxygen suppliers. Mehta noted that the government has enough oxygen and if distributed rightly, "we have enough quantity to supply oxygen to hospitals".

Lawyers representing different hospitals apprise then said that hospitals are not even aware that how much quantity of oxygen they will receive.

"It (the joint meeting) would reduce the anxiety of hospitals," he said.

Advocate Alok Aggarwal, appearing for Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, submitted that the city government should accept the help that businessmen are willing to offer. "We will only use the allocated quantity," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, 22 people died at Jaipur Golden Hospital, due to shortage of oxygen.

The national capital has been facing an acute shortage of oxygen supply amid a perpetual surge in COVID 19 cases. With many hospitals struggling with dangerously low levels of oxygen supply, the Delhi government has also decided to maintain a buffer stock of the gas to be used during extremely critical situations, government sources said on Friday.

CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed a press conference where he announced the extension of the week-long lockdown. The lockdown will now prevail for another week until May 3.

Commenting on the shortage of oxygen across hospitals in Delhi, CM Kejriwal said he has already asked for help from other states. On Saturday, Kejriwal had sent an SOS to his counterparts in other states seeking their help in boosting medical oxygen supply in the national capital.

