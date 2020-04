COVID-19 Crisis: Swiggy to deliver fruits, vegetables in Andhra Pradesh

Online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy will be delivering fresh fruits and vegetables at the customers' doorstep in Andhra Pradesh.

Swiggy will be delivering this in partnership with the agriculture marketing department.

Swiggy took to Twitter to thank Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy and officials for providing an opportunity to serve the customers of Andhra Pradesh during these tough times.

