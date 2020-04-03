Friday, April 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. COVID-19 Crisis: Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hr curfew in Mecca, Medina

COVID-19 Crisis: Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hr curfew in Mecca, Medina

Saudi Arabia has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Mecca and Medina as part of precautionary measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus, it was reported.

IANS IANS
Riyadh Published on: April 03, 2020 11:04 IST
COVID-19 Crisis: Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hr curfew in Mecca, Medina
Image Source : AP

COVID-19 Crisis: Saudi Arabia imposes 24-hr curfew in Mecca, Medina 

Saudi Arabia has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Mecca and Medina as part of precautionary measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus, it was reported.

The curfew would be effective in all parts of the two cities, with continuing ban of entry into and exit from them, Xinhua news agency quoted an official from the Interior Ministry as saying on Thursday.

Fight Against Coronavirus

The ban of entry and exit does not include employees from government and private sectors, whose works require continued performance during the ban period.

Residents of the two cities are allowed to leave their homes to meet only necessary needs such as healthcare and food supplies from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. every day.

The Health Ministry on Thursday said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 1,885 with 21 deaths.

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X