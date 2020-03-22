Image Source : AP COVID 19 crisis in India and World: How events turned on March 22

The death toll due to novel coronavirus reached 6 on Sunday after two fatalities were reported each from Maharashtra and Bihar. To stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the Centre and state governments have decided to announce a lockdown in 75 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported.

Below are the latest updates on coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Sunday.

2:59 PM: The Centre and state governments decide to announce a lockdown in 75 districts across the country where coronavirus cases are reported.

2:41 PM: With Chandigarh reporting six positive cases of COVID-19, the Union Territory Administration orders a lockdown imposing restrictions till March 31 including suspension of public transport to prevent spread of the infection.

2:38 PM : Four new coronavirus cases are detected in Gujarat, taking the total number of those infected with it to 18 in the state.

2:38 PM: All roads, streets and public places wear a deserted look in Himachal Pradesh as people observe 'Janata curfew' to check the spread of coronavirus.

2:34 PM: In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, banking lobby Indian Banks' Association (IBA) makes an appeal to people to wash their hands after touching or counting currency.

2:05 PM: Digital payment platform Paytm commits Rs 5 crore for Indian innovators developing medical solutions related to coronavirus.

1:29 PM: In an unprecedented move, the railways announces suspension of all its passenger services from March 22 midnight to March 31 midnight and says only goods trains will run during the said period.

1:27 PM: A group of 19 Indian students seek refuge within the premises of the Indian High Commission in London overnight, demanding that they be put on a flight to India despite the travel restrictions in place following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic

1:12 PM: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres, which is shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be used as quarantine facilities for patients of the deadly disease.

1:07 PM: US President Donald Trump gives a clarion call to fellow Americans to "stay home and save lives" as the number of people infected by the deadly coronavirus continue to soar from coast to coast and has crossed 300,000 mark globally.

1:07 PM: Describing people as valued soldiers in the fight against coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says caution can help lakhs of other lives.

12:59 PM: A 40-year-old woman in Panchkula in Haryana tests positive for coronavirus, prompting the authorities to launch a health check in the slum where she lived with her family

12:55 PM: Bihar reports its first case of COVID-19 death as a 38-year-old man with travel history to Qatar dies at the AIIMS.

12:40 PM: The death toll due to novel coronavirus infection in India rises to five with the Union Health Ministry confirming the death of a second COVID-19 patient in Maharashtra.

12:29 PM: One more person tests positive for coronavirus in UT Chandigarh, taking the total number of confirmed cases of the deadly infection to six in the city.

11:36 AM: Singapore reports 47 new coronavirus cases, including 39 imported infections, taking the total number to 432 in the country.

11:13 AM: A 63-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Mumbai, taking the death toll in Maharashtra to two, a health official said.

11:07 AM: Superstar Salman Khan appeals to his fans to take the risk of coronavirus seriously and follow the government's call for observing social distancing.

11:04 AM: A batch of 263 Indians evacuated from Italy in view of the COVID-19 outbreak there is brought back to the country and sent to a ITBP quarantine facility.

10:55 AM: Curfew-like restrictions on the movement and assembly of people are imposed in Kashmir as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to observe 'Janata curfew', even as the virtual lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus in the valley entered its fourth day.

10:53 AM: The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra rise to 74 with 10 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours.

10:46 AM: Novel coronavirus cases in India rise to 324 after fresh cases are reported from various parts of the country.

10:44 AM: David Bryan, the founding member of iconic rock band Bon Jovi, reveals that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

10:14 AM: US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence test negative for the deadly novel coronavirus.

9:27 AM: China reports its first domestic coronavirus case after a gap of three days as the country sees a surge in imported infections with 45 new cases and initiated stricter measures to avert COVID-19 to resurface and create a second wave of infections.

9:17 AM: Delhi wakes up to empty streets on Sunday with people confining themselves to homes and vehicles off the road in view of the 14-hour 'Janata Curfew' initiated to check the spread of coronavirus.

9:01 AM: Streets of Kolkata wear an empty look and public places remain deserted on Sunday as the "Janata curfew" proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter the spread of the coronavirus began

7:52 AM: Mumbai, the city that never sleeps on Sunday wakes up to empty roads and deserted public places as the 'Janata curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter the coronavirus spread began.

7:04 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday requests people to join the 'Janata Curfew' to make the fight against the coronavirus a success.