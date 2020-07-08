Image Source : AP COVID-19 in Karnataka at community transmission stage, difficult for authorities to restrain: State Minister

As COVID-19 cases in the state spike, Karnataka Minister JC Madhuswamy has admitted that there Karnataka is well in the 'community transmission' stage of the coronavirus pandemic. Madhuswamy, who is the Tumakuru district in-charge minister, said that the state authorities are worried about the present situation.

"Medical condition of eight infected with coronavirus admitted in Tumkur COVID Hospital is critical. There is no guarantee of their lives as per the information. We somewhere feel we are worried that coronavirus is spreading at the community level," Madhuswamy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further added, "We have reached a point where it is difficult for the district authorities to restrain it, even though we are trying to restrain it. Somewhere the situation is going out of hand."

It may be noted that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his deputy Ashwath Naryan have categoricaly denied the prevalence of community transmission in the state.

As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Karnataka's COVID-19 case tally has surged past 25,000 while the death toll has notched up to 400.

According to an ANI report, the districts which have reported new cases are - Bengaluru urban 981, Ballari 99, Uttara Kannada 81, Bengaluru rural 68, Dharwad 56, Kalaburagi 53, Hassan 49, Mysuru 45, Bidar 44, Udupi 40, Mandya 39, Vijayapura 36, Yadgir 35, Dakshina Kannada 34, Bagalkote 33, Tumakuru 31, Shivamogga 24, Gadag 18, Chamarajanagara 12, Ramanagara 11.

