India logs 35,662 fresh Covid-19 cases, 281 deaths in past 24 hours

A day after the country set record vaccinations by administering over 2.5 crore vaccinations in a day, India recorded 35,662 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 281 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, the country saw a total of 33,798 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 97.65%, and total recoveries to 3,26,32,222.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dipped to 3,40,639 the health ministry data showed. The death toll now stands at 4,44,529. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 55,07,80,273 samples have been tested up to September 17th for COVID-19. Of these 14,48,833 samples were tested on Friday.

Karnataka topped the Covid vaccination drive in the country by administering 26.92 lakh doses till 9 PM.

More than 78.02 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through GoI's free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. Further, more than 33 Lakh doses are in the pipeline.

