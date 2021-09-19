India logs 30,773 fresh Covid-19 cases, 309 deaths in past 24 hours

India recorded 30,773 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 309 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 38,945 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.65 per cent and total recoveries to 3,26,71,167.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped to 3,32,158 the health ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,44,838. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 55,23,40,168 samples have been tested up to September 18th for COVID-19. Of these 15,59,895 samples were tested on Saturday.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|14
|7453
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|14797
|2007330
|14052
|Arunachal Pradesh
|505
|53252
|271
|Assam
|5165
|586391
|5788
|Bihar
|65
|716148
|9658
|Chandigarh
|34
|64320
|818
|Chhattisgarh
|346
|991108
|13560
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|5
|10661
|4
|Delhi
|407
|1412936
|25085
|Goa
|731
|171270
|3290
|Gujarat
|154
|815466
|10082
|Haryana
|323
|760574
|9808
|Himachal Pradesh
|1580
|211412
|3647
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1440
|321765
|4416
|Jharkhand
|94
|342884
|5133
|Karnataka
|15988
|2912633
|37573
|Kerala
|189495
|4256697
|23296
|Ladakh
|109
|20386
|207
|Lakshadweep
|7
|10298
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|109
|781754
|10517
|Maharashtra
|52002
|6324720
|138389
|Manipur
|2272
|114023
|1826
|Meghalaya
|1952
|75883
|1371
|Mizoram
|14295
|63518
|254
|Nagaland
|471
|29657
|652
|Odisha
|5240
|1005564
|8122
|Puducherry
|919
|122509
|1828
|Punjab
|309
|584430
|16467
|Rajasthan
|104
|945180
|8954
|Sikkim
|756
|29704
|379
|Tamil Nadu
|16843
|2589899
|35288
|Telangana
|5223
|653901
|3902
|Tripura
|404
|82598
|807
|Uttarakhand
|282
|335684
|7389
|Uttar Pradesh
|191
|1686565
|22887
|West Bengal
|8008
|1533649
|18629
|Total#
|340639
|32632222
|444529
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Also Read: Undergo COVID-19 RT-PCR test on returning to Mumbai after Ganpati festival: BMC
Also Read: Over 80 crore COVID-19 vaccines administered in India so far: Union Health Minister Mandaviya