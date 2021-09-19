Sunday, September 19, 2021
     
India logs 30,773 fresh Covid-19 cases, 309 deaths in past 24 hours

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 38,945 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 19, 2021 9:35 IST
covid 19 cases today
Image Source : PTI

Bikaner: Beneficiaries receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a special camp on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modis 71st birthday

India recorded 30,773 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 309 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 38,945 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.65 per cent and total recoveries to 3,26,71,167.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped to 3,32,158 the health ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,44,838. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 55,23,40,168 samples have been tested up to September 18th for COVID-19. Of these 15,59,895 samples were tested on Saturday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 14 7453 129
Andhra Pradesh 14797 2007330 14052
Arunachal Pradesh 505 53252 271
Assam 5165 586391 5788
Bihar 65 716148 9658
Chandigarh 34 64320 818
Chhattisgarh 346 991108 13560
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 10661 4
Delhi 407 1412936 25085
Goa 731 171270 3290
Gujarat 154 815466 10082
Haryana 323 760574 9808
Himachal Pradesh 1580 211412 3647
Jammu and Kashmir 1440 321765 4416
Jharkhand 94 342884 5133
Karnataka 15988 2912633 37573
Kerala 189495 4256697 23296
Ladakh 109 20386 207
Lakshadweep 7 10298 51
Madhya Pradesh 109 781754 10517
Maharashtra 52002 6324720 138389
Manipur 2272 114023 1826
Meghalaya 1952 75883 1371
Mizoram 14295 63518 254
Nagaland 471 29657 652
Odisha 5240 1005564 8122
Puducherry 919 122509 1828
Punjab 309 584430 16467
Rajasthan 104 945180 8954
Sikkim 756 29704 379
Tamil Nadu 16843 2589899 35288
Telangana 5223 653901 3902
Tripura 404 82598 807
Uttarakhand 282 335684 7389
Uttar Pradesh 191 1686565 22887
West Bengal 8008 1533649 18629
Total# 340639 32632222 444529
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

