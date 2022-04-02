Saturday, April 02, 2022
     
COVID19: India reports 1,260 new cases, 83 fatalities in last 24 hours

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 13,445 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,264. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

New Delhi Updated on: April 02, 2022 9:13 IST
Image Source : PTI

Navi Mumbai: A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 test at NMMC Hospital, in Navi Mumbai, Thursday, March 24, 2022. 

Highlights

  • India recorded 1,260 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 83 deaths.
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 13,445 (0.03%).
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,264.

India recorded 1,260 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 83 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (April 2), the country saw a total of 1,404 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,92,326.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 13,445 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,264. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 131 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.57 per cent and one death due to the viral disease on Friday, according to data shared by the city health department.

With these fresh cases, the national capital's tally of cases has increased to 18,65,101.

The death toll rose to 26,153, it stated.

As many as 23,105 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day
(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   9904   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 202 49  2304628 77  14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 64188   296      
4 Assam 1352 716205 6639      
5 Bihar 23 818190 12256      
6 Chandigarh 21 90738 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 116 1137998 16  14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 483 25  1838465 105  26153   1
10 Goa 34 241441 3832      
11 Gujarat 69 1212900 14  10942      
12 Haryana 258 22  974389 67  10616      
13 Himachal Pradesh 102 35  280309 50  4133      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 169 18  448849 13  4750      
15 Jharkhand 44 429787 5315      
16 Karnataka 1603 3903919 70  40054      
17 Kerala*** 3888 115  6461221 454  67992 76 79
18 Ladakh 5 27990 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 140 1030263 23  10734      
21 Maharashtra 911 7725451 112  147785   2
22 Manipur 34   134950 10  2120      
23 Meghalaya 19 92153 1593      
24 Mizoram 1057 17  222892 95  685      
25 Nagaland 16   34701   759      
26 Odisha 378 20  1278162 41  9121      
27 Puducherry 0   163812   1962      
28 Punjab 129 13  741262 12  17741      
29 Rajasthan 206 16  1273248 36  9552      
30 Sikkim 9 38678 452      
31 Tamil Nadu 293 13  3414539 45  38025      
32 Telangana 392 28  786806 53  4111      
33 Tripura 4 99952   920      
34 Uttarakhand 496 429069 7691      
35 Uttar Pradesh 390 25  2046888 20  23496   1
36 West Bengal 600 12  1995592 53  21197      
Total# 13445 227  42492326 1404  521264 76 83
*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 3 of deaths reported on 1st April 2022, + 76 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

 

