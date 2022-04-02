COVID19: India reports 1,260 new cases, 83 fatalities in last 24 hours

Highlights
- India recorded 1,260 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 83 deaths.
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 13,445 (0.03%).
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,264.
India recorded 1,260 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 83 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (April 2), the country saw a total of 1,404 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,92,326.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 13,445 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,264. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 131 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.57 per cent and one death due to the viral disease on Friday, according to data shared by the city health department.
With these fresh cases, the national capital's tally of cases has increased to 18,65,101.
The death toll rose to 26,153, it stated.
As many as 23,105 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|9904
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|202
|49
|2304628
|77
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|1
|64188
|296
|4
|Assam
|1352
|1
|716205
|1
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|23
|4
|818190
|4
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|21
|3
|90738
|7
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|116
|2
|1137998
|16
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|483
|25
|1838465
|105
|26153
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|34
|5
|241441
|2
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|69
|7
|1212900
|14
|10942
|12
|Haryana
|258
|22
|974389
|67
|10616
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|102
|35
|280309
|50
|4133
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|169
|18
|448849
|13
|4750
|15
|Jharkhand
|44
|6
|429787
|7
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|1603
|8
|3903919
|70
|40054
|17
|Kerala***
|3888
|115
|6461221
|454
|67992
|3
|76
|79
|18
|Ladakh
|5
|1
|27990
|1
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|140
|4
|1030263
|23
|10734
|21
|Maharashtra
|911
|9
|7725451
|112
|147785
|2
|2
|22
|Manipur
|34
|134950
|10
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|19
|4
|92153
|7
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|1057
|17
|222892
|95
|685
|25
|Nagaland
|16
|34701
|759
|26
|Odisha
|378
|20
|1278162
|41
|9121
|27
|Puducherry
|0
|163812
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|129
|13
|741262
|12
|17741
|29
|Rajasthan
|206
|16
|1273248
|36
|9552
|30
|Sikkim
|9
|1
|38678
|1
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|293
|13
|3414539
|45
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|392
|28
|786806
|53
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|4
|2
|99952
|920
|34
|Uttarakhand
|496
|1
|429069
|8
|7691
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|390
|25
|2046888
|20
|23496
|1
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|600
|12
|1995592
|53
|21197
|Total#
|13445
|227
|42492326
|1404
|521264
|7
|76
|83
|*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 3 of deaths reported on 1st April 2022, + 76 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR