COVID19: India reports 1,260 new cases, 83 fatalities in last 24 hours

India recorded 1,260 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 83 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (April 2), the country saw a total of 1,404 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,92,326.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 13,445 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,264. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 131 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.57 per cent and one death due to the viral disease on Friday, according to data shared by the city health department.

With these fresh cases, the national capital's tally of cases has increased to 18,65,101.

The death toll rose to 26,153, it stated.

As many as 23,105 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day

(a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 9904 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 202 49 2304628 77 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 1 64188 296 4 Assam 1352 1 716205 1 6639 5 Bihar 23 4 818190 4 12256 6 Chandigarh 21 3 90738 7 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 116 2 1137998 16 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 483 25 1838465 105 26153 1 1 10 Goa 34 5 241441 2 3832 11 Gujarat 69 7 1212900 14 10942 12 Haryana 258 22 974389 67 10616 13 Himachal Pradesh 102 35 280309 50 4133 14 Jammu and Kashmir 169 18 448849 13 4750 15 Jharkhand 44 6 429787 7 5315 16 Karnataka 1603 8 3903919 70 40054 17 Kerala*** 3888 115 6461221 454 67992 3 76 79 18 Ladakh 5 1 27990 1 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 140 4 1030263 23 10734 21 Maharashtra 911 9 7725451 112 147785 2 2 22 Manipur 34 134950 10 2120 23 Meghalaya 19 4 92153 7 1593 24 Mizoram 1057 17 222892 95 685 25 Nagaland 16 34701 759 26 Odisha 378 20 1278162 41 9121 27 Puducherry 0 163812 1962 28 Punjab 129 13 741262 12 17741 29 Rajasthan 206 16 1273248 36 9552 30 Sikkim 9 1 38678 1 452 31 Tamil Nadu 293 13 3414539 45 38025 32 Telangana 392 28 786806 53 4111 33 Tripura 4 2 99952 920 34 Uttarakhand 496 1 429069 8 7691 35 Uttar Pradesh 390 25 2046888 20 23496 1 1 36 West Bengal 600 12 1995592 53 21197 Total# 13445 227 42492326 1404 521264 7 76 83 *** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 3 of deaths reported on 1st April 2022, + 76 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

