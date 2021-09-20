Monday, September 20, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India logs 30,256 fresh Covid-19 cases, 295 deaths in past 24 hours

India logs 30,256 fresh Covid-19 cases, 295 deaths in past 24 hours

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 43,938 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 20, 2021 9:28 IST
covid 19 cases today
Image Source : PTI

Patna: Beneficiaries leave after receiving Covid-19 vaccine at state government-run SKM Hall during massive vaccination drive against coronavirus, in Patna, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. 

India recorded 30,256 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 295 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 43,938 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.68 per cent and total recoveries to 3,27,15,015.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped to 3,18,181 the health ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,45,133. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 55,36,21,766 samples have been tested up to September 19th for COVID-19. Of these 11,77,607 samples were tested on Sunday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 14 7455 129
Andhra Pradesh 14653 2008639 14061
Arunachal Pradesh 461 53328 271
Assam 5063 586856 5790
Bihar 65 716158 9658
Chandigarh 35 64323 818
Chhattisgarh 332 991150 13560
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 10665 4
Delhi 404 1412980 25085
Goa 771 171351 3292
Gujarat 143 815490 10082
Haryana 323 760580 9808
Himachal Pradesh 1610 211554 3649
Jammu and Kashmir 1479 321878 4416
Jharkhand 74 342907 5133
Karnataka 15783 2913713 37587
Kerala 181411 4283963 23439
Ladakh 109 20386 207
Lakshadweep 6 10299 51
Madhya Pradesh 97 781772 10517
Maharashtra 51472 6328561 138469
Manipur 2180 114251 1830
Meghalaya 1876 76075 1374
Mizoram 14456 64456 259
Nagaland 491 29696 653
Odisha 5929 1005564 8128
Puducherry 924 122631 1829
Punjab 316 584453 16467
Rajasthan 102 945190 8954
Sikkim 728 29786 379
Tamil Nadu 16893 2591480 35310
Telangana 5148 654230 3903
Tripura 367 82665 808
Uttarakhand 282 335704 7390
Uttar Pradesh 193 1686572 22887
West Bengal 7967 1534406 18641
Total# 332158 32671167 444838
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Also Read: UP: BJP leader given 5 doses of COVID vaccine; 6th scheduled, states certificate

Also Read: COVID-19 cases in Gujarat fall to single-digit for first time this year

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News