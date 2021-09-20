India logs 30,256 fresh Covid-19 cases, 295 deaths in past 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Patna: Beneficiaries leave after receiving Covid-19 vaccine at state government-run SKM Hall during massive vaccination drive against coronavirus, in Patna, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

India recorded 30,256 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 295 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 43,938 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.68 per cent and total recoveries to 3,27,15,015.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped to 3,18,181 the health ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,45,133. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 55,36,21,766 samples have been tested up to September 19th for COVID-19. Of these 11,77,607 samples were tested on Sunday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 14 7455 129 Andhra Pradesh 14653 2008639 14061 Arunachal Pradesh 461 53328 271 Assam 5063 586856 5790 Bihar 65 716158 9658 Chandigarh 35 64323 818 Chhattisgarh 332 991150 13560 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 10665 4 Delhi 404 1412980 25085 Goa 771 171351 3292 Gujarat 143 815490 10082 Haryana 323 760580 9808 Himachal Pradesh 1610 211554 3649 Jammu and Kashmir 1479 321878 4416 Jharkhand 74 342907 5133 Karnataka 15783 2913713 37587 Kerala 181411 4283963 23439 Ladakh 109 20386 207 Lakshadweep 6 10299 51 Madhya Pradesh 97 781772 10517 Maharashtra 51472 6328561 138469 Manipur 2180 114251 1830 Meghalaya 1876 76075 1374 Mizoram 14456 64456 259 Nagaland 491 29696 653 Odisha 5929 1005564 8128 Puducherry 924 122631 1829 Punjab 316 584453 16467 Rajasthan 102 945190 8954 Sikkim 728 29786 379 Tamil Nadu 16893 2591480 35310 Telangana 5148 654230 3903 Tripura 367 82665 808 Uttarakhand 282 335704 7390 Uttar Pradesh 193 1686572 22887 West Bengal 7967 1534406 18641 Total# 332158 32671167 444838 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

