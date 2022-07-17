Sunday, July 17, 2022
     
COVID-19: India reports 20,528 fresh cases, 49 fatalities in last 24 hours

Covid 19 cases today: The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,43,449, the health ministry data showed today. An increase of 2,689 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Poorva Joshi Edited By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 New Delhi Updated on: July 17, 2022 9:36 IST
Image Source : PTI COVID-19: India reports 20,528 fresh cases, 49 fatalities in last 24 hours

Highlights

  • India recorded 20,528 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 49 deaths.
  • The country saw a total of 17,790 discharges in the last 24 hours.
  • The active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections.

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 20,528 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 49 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (July 17), the country saw a total of 17,790 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.47 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,30,81,441.

Massive jump in active cases:

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,43,449, the health ministry data showed today.  An increase of 2,689 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,709. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The daily positivity rate on July 17 was recorded at 4.80 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,94,25,632 samples have been tested up to July 16 for COVID-19. Of these 3,92,569 samples were tested on Saturday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 57 10122 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 2482 241  2309365 295  14733      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 234 12  64380 63  296      
4 Assam 3896 462  718101 208  7997   2
5 Bihar 2642 823571 386  12270   1
6 Chandigarh 500 39  93183 49  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 2656 267  1141957 238  14045      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 13 11493   4      
9 Delhi 1894 116  1915332 605  26291   2
10 Goa 766 20  246004 111  3845      
11 Gujarat 4632 150  1226501 626  10954   1
12 Haryana 2033 141  1009369 295  10632      
13 Himachal Pradesh 2310 267  283323 160  4148   1
14 Jammu and Kashmir 967 111  451104 113  4758      
15 Jharkhand 1067 27  431345 161  5325   2
16 Karnataka 7296 594  3937950 777  40130   3
17 Kerala*** 24645 308  6595509 3162  70250 16 17
18 Ladakh 68 28333 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11360   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 1058 54  1034678 126  10746      
21 Maharashtra 15521 479  7853661 2853  148023   8
22 Manipur 450 65  135303 29  2120      
23 Meghalaya 182 24  92490 11  1595      
24 Mizoram 1233 131  228650 44  706      
25 Nagaland 60 34775 763      
26 Odisha 4877 1284235 1066  9128      
27 Puducherry 1138 90  165597 120  1963   1
28 Punjab 1489 86  746804 175  17793   3
29 Rajasthan 1258 138  1279915 82  9572      
30 Sikkim 489 75  38927 39  460      
31 Tamil Nadu 17228 259  3460204 2599  38029      
32 Telangana 4900 55  800326 663  4111      
33 Tripura 1282 252  100119 37  924   1
34 Uttarakhand 1082 64  430952 53  7702   1
35 Uttar Pradesh 2431 49  2070188 362  23551      
36 West Bengal 30613 570  2016315 2263  21271   6
Total# 143449 2689  43081441 17790  525709 33  16 49
***Note for Kerala 17-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:01 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 12 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 04 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

 

