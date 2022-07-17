Follow us on Image Source : PTI COVID-19: India reports 20,528 fresh cases, 49 fatalities in last 24 hours

The country saw a total of 17,790 discharges in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections.

Covid 19 cases toda y: India recorded 20,528 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 49 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (July 17), the country saw a total of 17,790 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.47 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,30,81,441.

Massive jump in active cases:

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,43,449, the health ministry data showed today. An increase of 2,689 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,709. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The daily positivity rate on July 17 was recorded at 4.80 per cent.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,94,25,632 samples have been tested up to July 16 for COVID-19. Of these 3,92,569 samples were tested on Saturday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 57 9 10122 5 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 2482 241 2309365 295 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 234 12 64380 63 296 4 Assam 3896 462 718101 208 7997 2 2 5 Bihar 2642 1 823571 386 12270 1 1 6 Chandigarh 500 39 93183 49 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 2656 267 1141957 238 14045 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 13 2 11493 4 9 Delhi 1894 116 1915332 605 26291 2 2 10 Goa 766 20 246004 111 3845 11 Gujarat 4632 150 1226501 626 10954 1 1 12 Haryana 2033 141 1009369 295 10632 13 Himachal Pradesh 2310 267 283323 160 4148 1 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 967 111 451104 113 4758 15 Jharkhand 1067 27 431345 161 5325 2 2 16 Karnataka 7296 594 3937950 777 40130 3 3 17 Kerala*** 24645 308 6595509 3162 70250 1 16 17 18 Ladakh 68 7 28333 7 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11360 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 1058 54 1034678 126 10746 21 Maharashtra 15521 479 7853661 2853 148023 8 8 22 Manipur 450 65 135303 29 2120 23 Meghalaya 182 24 92490 11 1595 24 Mizoram 1233 131 228650 44 706 25 Nagaland 60 1 34775 7 763 26 Odisha 4877 1 1284235 1066 9128 27 Puducherry 1138 90 165597 120 1963 1 1 28 Punjab 1489 86 746804 175 17793 3 3 29 Rajasthan 1258 138 1279915 82 9572 30 Sikkim 489 75 38927 39 460 31 Tamil Nadu 17228 259 3460204 2599 38029 32 Telangana 4900 55 800326 663 4111 33 Tripura 1282 252 100119 37 924 1 1 34 Uttarakhand 1082 64 430952 53 7702 1 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 2431 49 2070188 362 23551 36 West Bengal 30613 570 2016315 2263 21271 6 6 Total# 143449 2689 43081441 17790 525709 33 16 49 ***Note for Kerala 17-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:01 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 12 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 04 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed). *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

