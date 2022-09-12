India records 5,221 fresh Covid cases in past 24 hours, active cases down to 47,176

Highlights
Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 5,221 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (September 12), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,25,239.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 47,176, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 47,945.
Active cases:
A decrease of 769 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,165. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi recorded two more deaths due to COVID-19 and 137 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent on Sunday, according to the data shared by the city health department.
The new cases were detected from the 11,685 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the new cases and fatalities, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,01,706 and the death toll has gone up to 26,493, according to the bulletin.
The national capital recorded no death due to Covid and 137 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.17 per cent on Saturday. On Friday, the city logged 123 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.06 per cent and four fatalities.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|9
|1
|10487
|2
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|389
|34
|2322473
|65
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|54
|5
|66423
|6
|296
|4
|Assam
|2835
|734180
|8034
|5
|Bihar
|530
|8
|836696
|126
|12297
|6
|Chandigarh
|123
|16
|97752
|34
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|712
|4
|1160002
|36
|14119
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|2
|2
|11576
|2
|4
|9
|Delhi
|717
|14
|1974496
|149
|26493
|2
|10
|Goa*
|558
|27
|252570
|101
|3964
|11
|Gujarat
|1343
|7
|1259959
|156
|11018
|12
|Haryana
|642
|24
|1042399
|92
|10693
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|346
|9
|307099
|32
|4204
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|436
|44
|473517
|96
|4784
|15
|Jharkhand
|125
|436667
|11
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|4271
|108
|4014027
|486
|40259
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|10827
|506
|6689494
|1387
|70908
|18
|Ladakh
|42
|13
|29015
|4
|230
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|228
|29
|1042883
|54
|10770
|21
|Maharashtra
|6220
|358
|7956324
|1056
|148288
|3
|22
|Manipur
|20
|7
|137591
|11
|2148
|23
|Meghalaya
|72
|13
|94870
|16
|1619
|24
|Mizoram
|298
|29
|236735
|38
|722
|25
|Nagaland
|6
|35147
|1
|780
|26
|Odisha
|1676
|135
|1319379
|379
|9185
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|336
|25
|171059
|38
|1969
|28
|Punjab**
|497
|11
|762918
|52
|17906
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|1193
|432
|1300394
|592
|9629
|30
|Sikkim
|68
|9
|43349
|14
|494
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|4866
|30
|3530763
|461
|38038
|32
|Telangana
|874
|14
|830956
|102
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|8
|106797
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1171
|4
|439879
|6
|7743
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1120
|8
|2100128
|147
|23615
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|1977
|18
|2085872
|223
|21482
|Total#
|47176
|769
|43925239
|5975
|528165
|11
|*Kerala: Additionally, 04 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.