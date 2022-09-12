India records 5,221 fresh Covid cases in past 24 hours, active cases down to 47,176

Monday, September 12, 2022
     
India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: September 12, 2022 9:39 IST
covid 19
Image Source : PTI Jammu: A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 testing

Highlights

  • India recorded 5,221 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
  • The total recovery rate reached at 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data climbed to 4,39,25,239.
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 47,176.

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 5,221 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (September 12), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,25,239.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 47,176, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 47,945.

Active cases:

A decrease of 769 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,165. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi recorded two more deaths due to COVID-19 and 137 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent on Sunday, according to the data shared by the city health department.

The new cases were detected from the 11,685 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the new cases and fatalities, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,01,706 and the death toll has gone up to 26,493, according to the bulletin.

The national capital recorded no death due to Covid and 137 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.17 per cent on Saturday. On Friday, the city logged 123 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.06 per cent and four fatalities.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 10487 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 389 34  2322473 65  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 54 66423 296  
4 Assam 2835   734180   8034  
5 Bihar 530 836696 126  12297  
6 Chandigarh 123 16  97752 34  1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 712 1160002 36  14119
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 11576 4  
9 Delhi 717 14  1974496 149  26493
10 Goa* 558 27  252570 101  3964  
11 Gujarat 1343 1259959 156  11018  
12 Haryana 642 24  1042399 92  10693  
13 Himachal Pradesh 346 307099 32  4204  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 436 44  473517 96  4784  
15 Jharkhand 125   436667 11  5330  
16 Karnataka 4271 108  4014027 486  40259
17 Kerala*** 10827 506  6689494 1387  70908  
18 Ladakh 42 13  29015 230  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 228 29  1042883 54  10770  
21 Maharashtra 6220 358  7956324 1056  148288
22 Manipur 20 137591 11  2148  
23 Meghalaya 72 13  94870 16  1619  
24 Mizoram 298 29  236735 38  722  
25 Nagaland 6   35147 780  
26 Odisha 1676 135  1319379 379  9185
27 Puducherry 336 25  171059 38  1969  
28 Punjab** 497 11  762918 52  17906
29 Rajasthan 1193 432  1300394 592  9629  
30 Sikkim 68 43349 14  494  
31 Tamil Nadu 4866 30  3530763 461  38038  
32 Telangana 874 14  830956 102  4111  
33 Tripura 8   106797   938  
34 Uttarakhand 1171 439879 7743  
35 Uttar Pradesh 1120 2100128 147  23615
36 West Bengal 1977 18  2085872 223  21482  
Total# 47176 769  43925239 5975  528165 11 
*Kerala: Additionally, 04 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.

 

