India records 5,221 fresh Covid cases in past 24 hours, active cases down to 47,176

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 5,221 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (September 12), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,25,239.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 47,176, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 47,945.

Active cases:

A decrease of 769 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,165. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi recorded two more deaths due to COVID-19 and 137 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent on Sunday, according to the data shared by the city health department.

The new cases were detected from the 11,685 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the new cases and fatalities, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,01,706 and the death toll has gone up to 26,493, according to the bulletin.

The national capital recorded no death due to Covid and 137 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.17 per cent on Saturday. On Friday, the city logged 123 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.06 per cent and four fatalities.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 1 10487 2 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 389 34 2322473 65 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 54 5 66423 6 296 4 Assam 2835 734180 8034 5 Bihar 530 8 836696 126 12297 6 Chandigarh 123 16 97752 34 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 712 4 1160002 36 14119 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 2 11576 2 4 9 Delhi 717 14 1974496 149 26493 2 10 Goa* 558 27 252570 101 3964 11 Gujarat 1343 7 1259959 156 11018 12 Haryana 642 24 1042399 92 10693 13 Himachal Pradesh 346 9 307099 32 4204 14 Jammu and Kashmir 436 44 473517 96 4784 15 Jharkhand 125 436667 11 5330 16 Karnataka 4271 108 4014027 486 40259 1 17 Kerala*** 10827 506 6689494 1387 70908 18 Ladakh 42 13 29015 4 230 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 228 29 1042883 54 10770 21 Maharashtra 6220 358 7956324 1056 148288 3 22 Manipur 20 7 137591 11 2148 23 Meghalaya 72 13 94870 16 1619 24 Mizoram 298 29 236735 38 722 25 Nagaland 6 35147 1 780 26 Odisha 1676 135 1319379 379 9185 1 27 Puducherry 336 25 171059 38 1969 28 Punjab** 497 11 762918 52 17906 1 29 Rajasthan 1193 432 1300394 592 9629 30 Sikkim 68 9 43349 14 494 31 Tamil Nadu 4866 30 3530763 461 38038 32 Telangana 874 14 830956 102 4111 33 Tripura 8 106797 938 34 Uttarakhand 1171 4 439879 6 7743 35 Uttar Pradesh 1120 8 2100128 147 23615 1 36 West Bengal 1977 18 2085872 223 21482 Total# 47176 769 43925239 5975 528165 11 *Kerala: Additionally, 04 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited.

