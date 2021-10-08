India logs 21,257 fresh Covid cases in past 24 hours, active cases at 205-day low of 2.40 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Srinagar: A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a man, during Covid Vaccination Mela organised by J&K Government

India recorded 21,257 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the total recovery rate stood at around 97.96 per cent, the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries to 3,32,25,221.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dipped down to 2,40,221 the lowest In 205 days, the health ministry data showed. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently, at 0.71%, lowest since March 2020. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 58,00,43,190 samples have been tested up to October 7th for COVID-19. Of these 13,85,706 samples were tested on Thursday.

