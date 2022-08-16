COVID-19: India reports nearly 8,813 new cases, nearly half of yesterday's tally

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Women wearing masks visit a market, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 11, 2022.

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 8,813 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, nearly half of what was recorded yesterday. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (August 16), the total recovery rate reached around 98.56 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,36,38,844. Also, India recorded 29 deaths due to the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have significantly decreased to 1,11,252, the health ministry data showed today. A decrease of 6,256 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.25 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,098. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing: According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,04,80,374 samples have been tested up to August 14 for COVID-19. Of these 1,98,271 samples were tested on Sunday.

Delhi reported 1,227 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday and eight deaths, according to data provided by the health department. The new cases come as a 43 per cent drop from the day before when the national capital had recorded 2,162 infections. The positivity rate in the city was recorded at 14.57 per cent, data showed.

Before this, the city logged more than 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days. On Saturday, it logged nine deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,031 cases with a positivity rate of 12.34 per cent.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 2 10372 5 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1171 55 2319030 112 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 155 26 65953 28 296 4 Assam 2978 467 731840 508 8028 1 5 Bihar 812 13 832861 92 12287 6 Chandigarh 594 17 96267 72 1175 7 Chhattisgarh 1542 304 1155276 351 14091 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 10 11553 1 4 9 Delhi 7519 911 1951914 2130 26389 8 10 Goa* 971 69 249222 120 3856 1 11 Gujarat 3719 347 1251031 635 10993 2 12 Haryana 4606 256 1028029 965 10654 13 Himachal Pradesh 2207 745 301296 804 4184 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4154 309 465122 580 4779 2 15 Jharkhand 507 18 435540 38 5330 16 Karnataka 10475 447 3981825 1653 40189 17 Kerala*** 8770 260 6658740 1017 70644 18 Ladakh 65 8 28792 16 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 847 52 1040700 162 10763 21 Maharashtra 12148 46 7913209 1142 148172 1 22 Manipur 156 8 137220 19 2143 23 Meghalaya 503 19 94067 32 1613 24 Mizoram 721 198 233869 326 717 25 Nagaland 35 1 35060 1 776 1 26 Odisha 3261 99 1310635 479 9156 1 27 Puducherry 459 568 169728 51 1967 28 Punjab** 14645 178 747101 17859 6 29 Rajasthan 4586 450 1287744 851 9593 30 Sikkim 257 22 42359 35 480 1 31 Tamil Nadu 7145 261 3514313 964 38033 32 Telangana 3183 263 822173 528 4111 33 Tripura 165 63 106481 68 938 1 34 Uttarakhand 1924 53 436704 121 7727 35 Uttar Pradesh 5647 193 2085419 476 23587 2 36 West Bengal 5299 388 2076036 658 21422 Total# 111252 6256 43638844 15040 527098 28 ***Kerala: Additionally, 01 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines) **Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. *Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.

