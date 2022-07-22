Friday, July 22, 2022
     
Covid 19 cases today: The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,31,71,653, and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 22, 2022 9:44 IST
Image Source : PTI COVID-19: India logs 21,880 new cases, 60 deaths in past 24 hours

Highlights

  • India added 21,880 new coronavirus infections, and 60 deaths due to it in last 24 hours.
  • The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections.
  • The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.25 per cent.

Covid 19 cases today: India added 21,880 new coronavirus infections, with which the active cases came to a total of 1,49,482, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll climbed to 5,25,930 with 60 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.25 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.64 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,31,71,653, and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

According to the ministry, 2,01,30,97,819 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,16,56,205 samples have been tested up to July 21 for COVID-19. Of these 4,95,359 samples were tested on Thursday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day
(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 51 10176 15  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 2901 96  2311032 419  14733      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 286 24  64569 39  296      
4 Assam 5325 82  719877 636  8010   2
5 Bihar 2328 23  825929 494  12275   1
6 Chandigarh 580 25  93515 91  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 3596 293  1143604 400  14054   7
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9   11503 4      
9 Delhi 2209 56  1917807 592  26297   1
10 Goa 697 28  246541 116  3848   1
11 Gujarat 5168 69  1229700 745  10956   2
12 Haryana 2438 144  1011248 411  10634      
13 Himachal Pradesh 3322 165  284792 429  4152   3
14 Jammu and Kashmir 2077 353  451618 152  4761      
15 Jharkhand 1172 43  432053 171  5325      
16 Karnataka 8033 167  3943444 1384  40132   1
17 Kerala*** 21770 548  6610238 3188  70334 21 22
18 Ladakh 107 28374 14  228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11360   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 1434 151  1035397 161  10746      
21 Maharashtra 14519 117  7864831 2400  148045   6
22 Manipur 627 135559 84  2124   2
23 Meghalaya 397 39  92578 20  1597   2
24 Mizoram 916 37  229788 170  707      
25 Nagaland 84 34806 765   1
26 Odisha 6120 634  1287941 1830  9130      
27 Puducherry 1260 16  166362 248  1963      
28 Punjab 4448 390  747101   17800      
29 Rajasthan 1575 137  1280637 112  9577   1
30 Sikkim 959 143  39223 71  465      
31 Tamil Nadu 16504 198  3471816 2290  38031   1
32 Telangana 4609 117  803661 648  4111      
33 Tripura 2252 182  100890 232  924      
34 Uttarakhand 1338 66  431393 117  7704      
35 Uttar Pradesh 2616 27  2071854 403  23556   1
36 West Bengal 27755 644  2030436 3124  21300   6
Total# 149482 601  43171653 21219  525930 39  21 60
***Note for Kerala: One death reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 21 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) reported.
**Note for Punjab: No new deaths(zero) were reported during the last 24 hours. Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State; further details are awaited.
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

