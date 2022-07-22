COVID-19: India logs 21,880 new cases, 60 deaths in past 24 hours

Highlights
- India added 21,880 new coronavirus infections, and 60 deaths due to it in last 24 hours.
- The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections.
- The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.25 per cent.
Covid 19 cases today: India added 21,880 new coronavirus infections, with which the active cases came to a total of 1,49,482, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll climbed to 5,25,930 with 60 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.25 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.64 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,31,71,653, and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.
According to the ministry, 2,01,30,97,819 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,16,56,205 samples have been tested up to July 21 for COVID-19. Of these 4,95,359 samples were tested on Thursday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|51
|7
|10176
|15
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2901
|96
|2311032
|419
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|286
|24
|64569
|39
|296
|4
|Assam
|5325
|82
|719877
|636
|8010
|2
|2
|5
|Bihar
|2328
|23
|825929
|494
|12275
|1
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|580
|25
|93515
|91
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3596
|293
|1143604
|400
|14054
|7
|7
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|9
|11503
|4
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2209
|56
|1917807
|592
|26297
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|697
|28
|246541
|116
|3848
|1
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|5168
|69
|1229700
|745
|10956
|2
|2
|12
|Haryana
|2438
|144
|1011248
|411
|10634
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3322
|165
|284792
|429
|4152
|3
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2077
|353
|451618
|152
|4761
|15
|Jharkhand
|1172
|43
|432053
|171
|5325
|16
|Karnataka
|8033
|167
|3943444
|1384
|40132
|1
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|21770
|548
|6610238
|3188
|70334
|1
|21
|22
|18
|Ladakh
|107
|3
|28374
|14
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11360
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1434
|151
|1035397
|161
|10746
|21
|Maharashtra
|14519
|117
|7864831
|2400
|148045
|6
|6
|22
|Manipur
|627
|3
|135559
|84
|2124
|2
|2
|23
|Meghalaya
|397
|39
|92578
|20
|1597
|2
|2
|24
|Mizoram
|916
|37
|229788
|170
|707
|25
|Nagaland
|84
|4
|34806
|9
|765
|1
|1
|26
|Odisha
|6120
|634
|1287941
|1830
|9130
|27
|Puducherry
|1260
|16
|166362
|248
|1963
|28
|Punjab
|4448
|390
|747101
|17800
|29
|Rajasthan
|1575
|137
|1280637
|112
|9577
|1
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|959
|143
|39223
|71
|465
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|16504
|198
|3471816
|2290
|38031
|1
|1
|32
|Telangana
|4609
|117
|803661
|648
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|2252
|182
|100890
|232
|924
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1338
|66
|431393
|117
|7704
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2616
|27
|2071854
|403
|23556
|1
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|27755
|644
|2030436
|3124
|21300
|6
|6
|Total#
|149482
|601
|43171653
|21219
|525930
|39
|21
|60
|***Note for Kerala: One death reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 21 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) reported.
|**Note for Punjab: No new deaths(zero) were reported during the last 24 hours. Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State; further details are awaited.
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR