Image Source : PTI COVID-19: India logs 21,880 new cases, 60 deaths in past 24 hours

The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.25 per cent.

Covid 19 cases today: India added 21,880 new coronavirus infections, with which the active cases came to a total of 1,49,482, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll climbed to 5,25,930 with 60 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.25 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.64 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,31,71,653, and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

According to the ministry, 2,01,30,97,819 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.



According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,16,56,205 samples have been tested up to July 21 for COVID-19. Of these 4,95,359 samples were tested on Thursday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day

(a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 51 7 10176 15 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 2901 96 2311032 419 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 286 24 64569 39 296 4 Assam 5325 82 719877 636 8010 2 2 5 Bihar 2328 23 825929 494 12275 1 1 6 Chandigarh 580 25 93515 91 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 3596 293 1143604 400 14054 7 7 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 11503 4 4 9 Delhi 2209 56 1917807 592 26297 1 1 10 Goa 697 28 246541 116 3848 1 1 11 Gujarat 5168 69 1229700 745 10956 2 2 12 Haryana 2438 144 1011248 411 10634 13 Himachal Pradesh 3322 165 284792 429 4152 3 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2077 353 451618 152 4761 15 Jharkhand 1172 43 432053 171 5325 16 Karnataka 8033 167 3943444 1384 40132 1 1 17 Kerala*** 21770 548 6610238 3188 70334 1 21 22 18 Ladakh 107 3 28374 14 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11360 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 1434 151 1035397 161 10746 21 Maharashtra 14519 117 7864831 2400 148045 6 6 22 Manipur 627 3 135559 84 2124 2 2 23 Meghalaya 397 39 92578 20 1597 2 2 24 Mizoram 916 37 229788 170 707 25 Nagaland 84 4 34806 9 765 1 1 26 Odisha 6120 634 1287941 1830 9130 27 Puducherry 1260 16 166362 248 1963 28 Punjab 4448 390 747101 17800 29 Rajasthan 1575 137 1280637 112 9577 1 1 30 Sikkim 959 143 39223 71 465 31 Tamil Nadu 16504 198 3471816 2290 38031 1 1 32 Telangana 4609 117 803661 648 4111 33 Tripura 2252 182 100890 232 924 34 Uttarakhand 1338 66 431393 117 7704 35 Uttar Pradesh 2616 27 2071854 403 23556 1 1 36 West Bengal 27755 644 2030436 3124 21300 6 6 Total# 149482 601 43171653 21219 525930 39 21 60 ***Note for Kerala: One death reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 21 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) reported. **Note for Punjab: No new deaths(zero) were reported during the last 24 hours. Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State; further details are awaited. *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

