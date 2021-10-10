Follow us on Image Source : PTI At 18,166, India logs lowest daily case rise in 214 days, recovery rate stands at 97.98%

India recorded 18,166 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the lowest in 214 days along with 214 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 23,624 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.98 per cent and total recoveries to 3,32,71,915.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dipped down to 2,30,971, the lowest In 208 days, the health ministry data showed. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently, at 0.68%, lowest since March 2020. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The death toll now stands at 4,50,589.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 58,25,95,693 samples have been tested up to October 9th for COVID-19. Of these 12,83,212 samples were tested on Saturday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 1 7490 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 8310 240 2033447 927 14242 6 3 Arunachal Pradesh 389 30 54196 50 280 1 4 Assam 4114 30 594506 343 5916 5 5 Bihar 34 2 716288 2 9661 6 Chandigarh 43 3 64410 2 820 7 Chhattisgarh 211 4 991705 24 13569 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 10666 4 9 Delhi 399 16 1413649 23 25088 10 Goa 748 31 172907 85 3325 2 11 Gujarat 176 3 815838 22 10085 12 Haryana 279 6 760821 8 9875 13 Himachal Pradesh 1402 2 215156 193 3696 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1099 9 324827 91 4426 15 Jharkhand 112 11 343087 9 5135 16 Karnataka 11437 211 2930867 603 37866 5 17 Kerala 117237 2098 4631330 12922 26072 120 18 Ladakh 60 3 20580 2 208 19 Lakshadweep 3 10310 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 111 3 781973 9 10522 21 Maharashtra 36604 382 6397018 2943 139470 59 22 Manipur 1683 69 118141 191 1882 6 23 Meghalaya 1326 45 79542 74 1415 2 24 Mizoram 15957 262 88358 1210 344 2 25 Nagaland 289 24 30452 36 669 1 26 Odisha 4566 78 1017714 598 8238 4 27 Puducherry 646 9 124402 95 1845 1 28 Punjab 236 23 585056 36 16529 3 29 Rajasthan 38 7 945362 12 8954 30 Sikkim 326 41 30922 74 388 31 Tamil Nadu 16379 134 2623459 1473 35754 20 32 Telangana 4345 20 659263 220 3927 1 33 Tripura 136 6 83285 19 816 1 34 Uttarakhand 166 10 336083 9 7396 35 Uttar Pradesh 145 7 1686887 18 22896 36 West Bengal 7625 32 1548294 746 18882 6 Total# 236643 3578 33248291 23070 450375 248 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Latest India News