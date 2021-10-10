Sunday, October 10, 2021
     
At 18,166, India logs lowest daily case rise in 214 days, recovery rate stands at 97.98%

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dipped down to 2,30,971, the lowest In 208 days, the health ministry data showed.

New Delhi Published on: October 10, 2021 9:18 IST
India recorded 18,166 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the lowest in 214 days along with 214 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 23,624 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.98 per cent and total recoveries to 3,32,71,915.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dipped down to 2,30,971, the lowest In 208 days, the health ministry data showed. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently, at 0.68%, lowest since March 2020. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The death toll now stands at 4,50,589.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 58,25,95,693 samples have been tested up to October 9th for COVID-19. Of these 12,83,212 samples were tested on Saturday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 7490 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 8310 240  2033447 927  14242
3 Arunachal Pradesh 389 30  54196 50  280
4 Assam 4114 30  594506 343  5916
5 Bihar 34 716288 9661  
6 Chandigarh 43 64410 820  
7 Chhattisgarh 211 991705 24  13569
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2   10666   4  
9 Delhi 399 16  1413649 23  25088  
10 Goa 748 31  172907 85  3325
11 Gujarat 176 815838 22  10085  
12 Haryana 279 760821 9875  
13 Himachal Pradesh 1402 215156 193  3696
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1099 324827 91  4426  
15 Jharkhand 112 11  343087 5135  
16 Karnataka 11437 211  2930867 603  37866
17 Kerala 117237 2098  4631330 12922  26072 120 
18 Ladakh 60 20580 208  
19 Lakshadweep 3   10310   51  
20 Madhya Pradesh 111 781973 10522  
21 Maharashtra 36604 382  6397018 2943  139470 59 
22 Manipur 1683 69  118141 191  1882
23 Meghalaya 1326 45  79542 74  1415
24 Mizoram 15957 262  88358 1210  344
25 Nagaland 289 24  30452 36  669
26 Odisha 4566 78  1017714 598  8238
27 Puducherry 646 124402 95  1845
28 Punjab 236 23  585056 36  16529
29 Rajasthan 38 945362 12  8954  
30 Sikkim 326 41  30922 74  388  
31 Tamil Nadu 16379 134  2623459 1473  35754 20 
32 Telangana 4345 20  659263 220  3927
33 Tripura 136 83285 19  816
34 Uttarakhand 166 10  336083 7396  
35 Uttar Pradesh 145 1686887 18  22896  
36 West Bengal 7625 32  1548294 746  18882
Total# 236643 3578  33248291 23070  450375 248 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

