India logs 31,222 fresh Covid cases, 290 deaths in last 24 hours, active cases further drop to 3,92,864

Thane: Beneficiaries not maintaining social distancing norms, wait to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the District Nursing College vaccination centre in Thane, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

India recorded 31,222 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 290 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 42,942 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.42 per cent and total recoveries to 3,22,24,937.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dropped to 3,92,864, the ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,41,042. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 53,31,89,348 samples have been tested up to September 6th for COVID-19. Of these 15,26,056 samples were tested on Monday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 7437 129 Andhra Pradesh 15158 1992256 13911 Arunachal Pradesh 691 52383 264 Assam 6346 579935 5699 Bihar 65 716033 9655 Chandigarh 40 64267 814 Chhattisgarh 368 990711 13556 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 10659 4 Delhi 351 1412526 25082 Goa 900 170311 3208 Gujarat 146 815262 10082 Haryana 631 760243 9683 Himachal Pradesh 1633 209260 3611 Jammu and Kashmir 1322 320208 4410 Jharkhand 132 342692 5133 Karnataka 17527 2900228 37409 Kerala 248346 3937996 21496 Ladakh 57 20319 207 Lakshadweep 12 10285 51 Madhya Pradesh 122 781621 10516 Maharashtra 53633 6294767 137774 Manipur 3260 110341 1798 Meghalaya 2234 73458 1329 Mizoram 10538 53466 224 Nagaland 736 28994 626 Odisha 6448 997063 8047 Puducherry 961 121374 1817 Punjab 341 584033 16439 Rajasthan 82 945093 8954 Sikkim 967 28902 373 Tamil Nadu 16282 2571378 35018 Telangana 5545 650114 3884 Tripura 716 81786 803 Uttarakhand 389 335323 7388 Uttar Pradesh 235 1686354 22856 West Bengal 8652 1524917 18502 Total# 404874 32181995 440752 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

