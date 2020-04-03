'COVID-19 cases may peak in India by April end'

File

The Indian Chest Society (ICS) has evaluated that India is likely to experience its peak in terms positive Covid-19 cases by the end of April.

"We are one month behind the US. So we need to expect the cases to peak by late April or early May. However, the effectiveness of lockdown may delay the same," D.J. Christopher, Head, Indian Chest Society, said in a statement.

The lockdown will definitely help in slowing down the escalation of cases as well as the mortality rate as was experienced during the Spanish flu pandemic of 1919.

The rationale behind the 21-day nationwide lockdown is based on the balance between the incubation period and the expected natural course of the spread of the virus and its impact, the statement said.

In a webinar conducted recently on Covid-19 preparedness and healthcare workers' protection, the ICS concluded that the long working hours and continuous exposure to high risk patients is the cause behind the increasing risk of contracting Covid-19 among the healthcare workers.

"Working continuously for more than 10 hours in high-risk COVID care area, respiratory aerosol generating procedures, inadequate hand hygiene practices and inadequate PPE has been found to increase the chance of infection among the healthcare workers," it said.