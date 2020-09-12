Image Source : PTI Maharashtra becomes 1st state to cross 1 million COVID-19 cases; Pune, Mumbai worst hit cities

Maharashtra became the first state to cross 10 lakh coronavirus cases with a record spike of 24,886 new cases, state health minister said on Friday. While the total of cases reached 10,15,681, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 28,724 with 393 new fatalities reported across the state.

The coronavirus cases tally of the state stands at 10,15,681, including active cases 2,71,566 and 7,15,023, recovered and death toll mounted to 28,724. Of the 2,71,566 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest 72,835 cases are in Pune district.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 7,15,023 with 14,308 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is 70.4 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.83 per cent. So far 50.72 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests is 20 per cent in the state. 16,47,742 people are in-home quarantine and 38,487 in institutional quarantine.

On Friday, the highest 2,367 cases were recorded in Pune city, followed by 2,191 cases in Mumbai and 1,555 in Pune district.

The highest 44 deaths were reported in Mumbai, followed by 43 in Nagpur city and 29 in Pune city.

