COVID-19 cases in India breach 16,000-mark; 31 deaths in 24 hrs. Check state-wise list

A total of 1,324 new coronavirus cases were reported in India, in the last 24 hours while 31 people lost their lives due to the deadly contagious virus, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday during the daily media briefing. With the new cases, the total number of coronavirus positive cases have crossed 16000-mark as the tally reached rose to 16,116. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll has reached 519 with new casualties.
Joint Secretary of Health Ministry Lav Aggarwal also said that 2,302 people have been cured and have been discharged. He also said that 755 coronavirus dedicated hospitals and 1,389 health centers have been set-up till now to deal with the influx of coronavirus patients. In the hotspot areas, only essential services will be allowed to operate. Hotspot areas are those where the rate of doubling of cases was less than four days, he explained.
As authorities in non-hotspot areas across the country gear up for partially opening up from Monday midnight, the Centre spelled out a list of services and activities that it said must remain closed till May 3, the day when the second round of nationwide lockdown is slated to end.
Coronavirus in India: State wise list
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|14
|11
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|603
|42
|15
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|Assam
|35
|12
|1
|Bihar
|86
|37
|2
|Chandigarh
|23
|10
|0
|Chhattisgarh
|36
|24
|0
|Delhi
|1893
|72
|43
|Goa
|7
|6
|0
|Gujarat
|1604
|94
|58
|Haryana
|233
|87
|3
|Himachal Pradesh
|39
|16
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|341
|51
|5
|Jharkhand
|35
|0
|2
|Karnataka
|384
|104
|14
|Kerala
|400
|257
|3
|Ladakh
|18
|14
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|1407
|127
|70
|Maharashtra
|3651
|365
|211
|Manipur
|2
|1
|0
|Meghalaya
|11
|0
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Nagaland
|0
|0
|0
|Odisha
|61
|24
|1
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|0
|Punjab
|219
|31
|16
|Rajasthan
|1351
|183
|11
|Tamil Nadu
|1372
|365
|15
|Telangana
|844
|186
|18
|Tripura
|2
|1
|0
|Uttarakhand
|42
|9
|0
|Uttar Pradesh
|1084
|108
|17
|West Bengal
|310
|62
|12
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|16116*
|2302
|519