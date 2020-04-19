COVID-19 cases in India breach 16,000-mark; 31 deaths in 24 hrs. Check state-wise list

Image Source : PTI COVID-19 cases in India breach 16,000-mark

A total of 1,324 new coronavirus cases were reported in India, in the last 24 hours while 31 people lost their lives due to the deadly contagious virus, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday during the daily media briefing. With the new cases, the total number of coronavirus positive cases have crossed 16000-mark as the tally reached rose to 16,116. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll has reached 519 with new casualties.

Joint Secretary of Health Ministry Lav Aggarwal also said that 2,302 people have been cured and have been discharged. He also said that 755 coronavirus dedicated hospitals and 1,389 health centers have been set-up till now to deal with the influx of coronavirus patients. In the hotspot areas, only essential services will be allowed to operate. Hotspot areas are those where the rate of doubling of cases was less than four days, he explained.

As authorities in non-hotspot areas across the country gear up for partially opening up from Monday midnight, the Centre spelled out a list of services and activities that it said must remain closed till May 3, the day when the second round of nationwide lockdown is slated to end.

Coronavirus in India: State wise list

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death Andaman and Nicobar Islands 14 11 0 Andhra Pradesh 603 42 15 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 Assam 35 12 1 Bihar 86 37 2 Chandigarh 23 10 0 Chhattisgarh 36 24 0 Delhi 1893 72 43 Goa 7 6 0 Gujarat 1604 94 58 Haryana 233 87 3 Himachal Pradesh 39 16 1 Jammu and Kashmir 341 51 5 Jharkhand 35 0 2 Karnataka 384 104 14 Kerala 400 257 3 Ladakh 18 14 0 Madhya Pradesh 1407 127 70 Maharashtra 3651 365 211 Manipur 2 1 0 Meghalaya 11 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Nagaland 0 0 0 Odisha 61 24 1 Puducherry 7 3 0 Punjab 219 31 16 Rajasthan 1351 183 11 Tamil Nadu 1372 365 15 Telangana 844 186 18 Tripura 2 1 0 Uttarakhand 42 9 0 Uttar Pradesh 1084 108 17 West Bengal 310 62 12 Total number of confirmed cases in India 16116* 2302 519

