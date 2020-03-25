COVID-19 cases in India surge past 600 including 10 casualties | State-wise updated list

The coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 600 mark as new cases are being reported from all across the country. Maharashtra and Kerala with 125 and 101 cases respectively have emerged as the worst-hit states by COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced a 21-day all India lockdown.
This lockdown comes after most of the states had already shut down the borders with their neighbouring states as a measure to contain the coronavirus in the region.
Fight Against Coronavirus
Life has been brought to a standstill with the unprecedented measures that have been taken by the government to combat the virus that has already killed 10 people in India and around 20,000 worldwide.
Here is the state-wise list of coronavirus infections in India
(*including foreign nationals, as on 25.03.2020 at 06:45 PM)
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Indian National)
|Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National )
|Cured/
Discharged/Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|9
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bihar
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Delhi
|30
|1
|6
|1
|5
|Gujarat
|37
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Haryana
|14
|14
|11
|0
|7
|Himachal Pradesh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Karnataka
|41
|0
|3
|1
|9
|Kerala
|101
|8
|4
|0
|10
|Madhya Pradesh
|14
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Maharashtra
|125
|3
|1
|3
|12
|Manipur
|1
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Odisha
|2
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Puducherry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Punjab
|29
|0
|0
|1
|17
|Rajasthan
|34
|2
|3
|0
|18
|Tamil Nadu
|16
|2
|1
|0
|19
|Telengana
|25
|10
|1
|0
|20
|Chandigarh
|7
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7
|0
|1
|0
|22
|Ladakh
|13
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Uttar Pradesh
|36
|1
|11
|0
|24
|Uttarakhand
|3
|1
|0
|0
|25
|West Bengal
|9
|0
|0
|1
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|563
|43
|43
|10