COVID-19 cases in India surge past 600 including 10 casualties | State-wise updated list

Image Source : AP Policemen question commuters during lockdown in Jammu, India, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The world's largest democracy went under the world's biggest lockdown Wednesday, with India's 1.3 billion people ordered to stay home in a bid to stop the coronavirus pandemic from spreading and overwhelming its fragile health care system as it has done elsewhere. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 600 mark as new cases are being reported from all across the country. Maharashtra and Kerala with 125 and 101 cases respectively have emerged as the worst-hit states by COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced a 21-day all India lockdown.

This lockdown comes after most of the states had already shut down the borders with their neighbouring states as a measure to contain the coronavirus in the region.

Life has been brought to a standstill with the unprecedented measures that have been taken by the government to combat the virus that has already killed 10 people in India and around 20,000 worldwide.

Here is the state-wise list of coronavirus infections in India

(*including foreign nationals, as on 25.03.2020 at 06:45 PM)