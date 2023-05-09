India sees 1,331 new Covid-19 cases, 11 Deaths in 24 hours, active caseload falls to 22,742

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India sees 1,331 new Covid-19 cases, 11 Deaths in 24 hours

India has recorded 1,331 new COVID-19 infections while the number of active cases has decreased from 25,178 to 22,742, according to data updated on Tuesday by the Union Health Ministry.

The Coronavirus count currently remains at 4.49 crore (4,49,72,800). The number of deaths has move to 5,31,707 with 11 deaths in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

With 22,742 active cases, the total number of infections is 0.06 percent. The public Coronavirus recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 percent, the ministry said.

The number of people who recovered from the disease increased to 4,44,18,351, while the death rate from the disease was 1.18 percent.

As per the service's site, 220.66 crore dosages of Coronavirus immunisations have been administered so far under the cross nationwide inoculation drive.

More details awaited...

