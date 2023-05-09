Tuesday, May 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India sees 1,331 new Covid-19 cases, 11 Deaths in 24 hours, active caseload falls to 22,742

India sees 1,331 new Covid-19 cases, 11 Deaths in 24 hours, active caseload falls to 22,742

The Coronavirus count currently remains at 4.49 crore (4,49,72,800). The number of deaths has move to 5,31,707 with 11 deaths in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar New Delhi Updated on: May 09, 2023 10:11 IST
India sees 1,331 new Covid-19 cases, 11 Deaths in 24 hours
Image Source : PTI India sees 1,331 new Covid-19 cases, 11 Deaths in 24 hours

India has recorded 1,331 new COVID-19 infections while the number of active cases has decreased from 25,178 to 22,742, according to data updated on Tuesday by the Union Health Ministry.

The Coronavirus count currently remains at 4.49 crore (4,49,72,800). The number of deaths has move to 5,31,707 with 11 deaths in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

With 22,742 active cases, the total number of infections is 0.06 percent. The public Coronavirus recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 percent, the ministry said.

The number of people who recovered from the disease increased to 4,44,18,351, while the death rate from the disease was 1.18 percent.

As per the service's site, 220.66 crore dosages of Coronavirus immunisations have been administered so far under the cross nationwide inoculation drive.

More details awaited...

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh to declare 'The Kerala Story' film tax free in state, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Also Read | What really killed COVID patients? It wasn't cytokine storm but secondary bacterial infection: Study

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News