Coronavirus in India: Over 4,000 new cases in last 24 hours; number of infections soar to 67,000

With over 4,000 new coronavirus cases, the COVID-19 tally in India crossed 67,000-mark on Monday. In the last 24 hours, 4,213 new cases of coronavirus were found in India while the total number of cases stands at 67,152 in the country. Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries recorded is 20,917 with a recovery rate of 31.15 per cent now. In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,559 patients were cured and discharged from the hospital, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry.
Coronavirus in India: State-wise tally
|
State/UT
|
Confirmed
|
Active
|
Recovered
|
Deceased
|
Maharashtra
|22,171
|17,140
|4,199
|832
|
Gujarat
|8,195
|5,157
|2,545
|493
|
Delhi
|3107,233
|5,031
|602,129
|73
|
Tamil Nadu
|7,204
|5,198
|1,959
|47
|
Rajasthan
|1263,940
|1,566
|232,264
|2110
|
Madhya Pradesh
|3,614
|1,723
|1,676
|215
|
Uttar Pradesh
|3,467
|1,735
|1,653
|79
|
Andhra Pradesh
|382,018
|975
|73998
|45
|
West Bengal
|1,939
|1,337
|417
|185
|
Punjab
|1,823
|1,626
|166
|31
|
Telangana
|1,196
|415
|751
|30
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|861
|469
|383
|9
|
Karnataka
|10858
|404
|422
|31
|
Haryana
|16719
|409
|300
|10
|
Bihar
|7714
|354
|354
|6
|
Kerala
|513
|20
|489
|4
|
Odisha
|14391
|303
|1785
|3
|
Chandigarh
|173
|146
|24
|3
|
Jharkhand
|3160
|79
|78
|3
|
Tripura
|152
|150
|2
|0
|
Uttarakhand
|68
|21
|46
|1
|
Assam
|63
|27
|35
|1
|
Chhattisgarh
|59
|6
|453
|0
|
Himachal Pradesh
|58
|17
|35
|3
|
Ladakh
|42
|21
|21
|0
|
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|0
|33
|0
|
Meghalaya
|13
|2
|10
|1
|
Puducherry
|12
|3
|9
|0
|
Goa
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
Manipur
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
Mizoram
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
Total
|52467,701
|44,335
|17721,147
|22,215
(The data in the table has been taken from covid19india.org.)