Coronavirus in India: Over 4,000 new cases in last 24 hours; number of infections soar to 67,000

In the last 24 hours, 4,213 new cases of coronavirus were found in India while the total number of cases stands at 67,152 in the country. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 11, 2020 23:39 IST
Image Source : PTI

With over 4,000 new coronavirus cases, the COVID-19 tally in India crossed 67,000-mark on Monday. In the last 24 hours, 4,213 new cases of coronavirus were found in India while the total number of cases stands at 67,152 in the country. Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries recorded is 20,917 with a recovery rate of 31.15 per cent now. In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,559 patients were cured and discharged from the hospital, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus in India: State-wise tally

State/UT
Confirmed
 
Active
Recovered
Deceased
Maharashtra
 22,171 17,140 4,199 832
Gujarat
 8,195 5,157 2,545 493
Delhi
 3107,233 5,031 602,129 73
Tamil Nadu
 7,204 5,198 1,959 47
Rajasthan
 1263,940 1,566 232,264 2110
Madhya Pradesh
 3,614 1,723 1,676 215
Uttar Pradesh
 3,467 1,735 1,653 79
Andhra Pradesh
 382,018 975 73998 45
West Bengal
 1,939 1,337 417 185
Punjab
 1,823 1,626 166 31
Telangana
 1,196 415 751 30
Jammu and Kashmir
 861 469 383 9
Karnataka
 10858 404 422 31
Haryana
 16719 409 300 10
Bihar
 7714 354 354 6
Kerala
 513 20 489 4
Odisha
 14391 303 1785 3
Chandigarh
 173 146 24 3
Jharkhand
 3160 79 78 3
Tripura
 152 150 2 0
Uttarakhand
 68 21 46 1
Assam
 63 27 35 1
Chhattisgarh
 59 6 453 0
Himachal Pradesh
 58 17 35 3
Ladakh
 42 21 21 0
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
 33 0 33 0
Meghalaya
 13 2 10 1
Puducherry
 12 3 9 0
Goa
 7 0 7 0
Manipur
 2 0 2 0
Mizoram
 1 0 1 0
Arunachal Pradesh
 1 0 1 0
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
 1 1 0 0
Total
 52467,701 44,335 17721,147 22,215

(The data in the table has been taken from covid19india.org.) 

