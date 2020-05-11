Coronavirus in India: Over 4,000 new cases in last 24 hours; number of infections soar to 67,000

Image Source : PTI Over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in last 24 hour

With over 4,000 new coronavirus cases, the COVID-19 tally in India crossed 67,000-mark on Monday. In the last 24 hours, 4,213 new cases of coronavirus were found in India while the total number of cases stands at 67,152 in the country. Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries recorded is 20,917 with a recovery rate of 31.15 per cent now. In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,559 patients were cured and discharged from the hospital, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus in India: State-wise tally

State/UT Confirmed Active Recovered Deceased Maharashtra 22,171 17,140 4,199 832 Gujarat 8,195 5,157 2,545 493 Delhi 310 7,233 5,031 60 2,129 73 Tamil Nadu 7,204 5,198 1,959 47 Rajasthan 126 3,940 1,566 23 2,264 2 110 Madhya Pradesh 3,614 1,723 1,676 215 Uttar Pradesh 3,467 1,735 1,653 79 Andhra Pradesh 38 2,018 975 73 998 45 West Bengal 1,939 1,337 417 185 Punjab 1,823 1,626 166 31 Telangana 1,196 415 751 30 Jammu and Kashmir 861 469 383 9 Karnataka 10 858 404 422 31 Haryana 16 719 409 300 10 Bihar 7 714 354 354 6 Kerala 513 20 489 4 Odisha 14 391 303 17 85 3 Chandigarh 173 146 24 3 Jharkhand 3 160 79 78 3 Tripura 152 150 2 0 Uttarakhand 68 21 46 1 Assam 63 27 35 1 Chhattisgarh 59 6 4 53 0 Himachal Pradesh 58 17 35 3 Ladakh 42 21 21 0 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 33 0 Meghalaya 13 2 10 1 Puducherry 12 3 9 0 Goa 7 0 7 0 Manipur 2 0 2 0 Mizoram 1 0 1 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 1 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 1 0 0 Total 524 67,701 44,335 177 21,147 2 2,215

(The data in the table has been taken from covid19india.org.)

