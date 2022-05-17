Wednesday, May 18, 2022
     
  4. BMC reduces gap between 2nd-3rd Covid vaccine doses for international travellers. Details

BMC reduces gap between 2nd-3rd Covid vaccine doses for international travellers. Details

Orders are issued for all private and govt vaccination centers under the BMC's jurisdiction. Changes have also been made to the Cowin portal, according to the new mandate.

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
New Delhi Published on: May 18, 2022 4:30 IST
Image Source : PTI

Gap between second and third Covid vaccine dose reduced to 90 days for those travelling abroad

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said that the Central government has decided to reduce the gap between the second and the third (booster) dose of the Covid vaccine to 90 days, from 9 months. The change, however, only applies to those looking for international travel.

Orders are issued for all private and govt vaccination centers under the BMC's jurisdiction. Changes have also been made to the Cowin portal, according to the new mandate. 

Earlier, the Covid Working Group of NTAGI which reviewed the findings of the Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore study last week stated that scientific evidence showed that administering a booster dose of Covishield after primary vaccination with Covaxin gives 6 to 10 times higher antibody level as compared to when Covaxin is given as the precaution dose after a gap of six months after the primary schedule.

