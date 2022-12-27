COVID-19 BF.7 variant LIVE UPDATES: States step up preparations; massive hospital drill today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Indian authorities step up their preparation

Hospitals across the country will conduct mock drills on Tuesday to assess their preparedness, including the availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. The threat for a new Covid wave is looming large as neighbor China, which has been going through its worst phase of the Covid pandemic so far, reported nearly 37 million (3.7 crore approx) new infections in a day this week, ANI cited UK-based Financial Times report. The new variant BF.7 already breached India. Here are the latest updates on the developments related to the prevailing Covid situation

Latest India News