  COVID-19 BF.7 variant LIVE UPDATES: States step up preparations; massive hospital drill today
Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: December 27, 2022 8:39 IST
Indian authorities step up their preparation
Image Source : PTI/FILE Indian authorities step up their preparation

Hospitals across the country will conduct mock drills on Tuesday to assess their preparedness, including the availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. The threat for a new Covid wave is looming large as neighbor China, which has been going through its worst phase of the Covid pandemic so far, reported nearly 37 million (3.7 crore approx) new infections in a day this week, ANI cited UK-based Financial Times report. The new variant BF.7 already breached India. Here are the latest updates on the developments related to the prevailing Covid situation

Live updates :COVID-19 BF.7 variant UPDATES-

  • Dec 27, 2022 8:16 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh CM asks officials to be prepared for any challenge

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials concerned to be prepared to meet any challenge, if need be, by preparing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to treat COVID-19 cases at village clinics with facilities to test and treat the new sub-variant of the virus. An official release from the CMO said Reddy held a review meeting on the challenges of the new sub-variant BF. 7, construction of teaching hospitals and village clinics.

  • Dec 27, 2022 8:16 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    COVID concerns: Working on 26 aspects to tackle any situation, says BMC

    Amid the fear of a surge in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai's civic body on Monday said it was gearing up by creating special wards and replenishing medicine stocks as well as oxygen facilities. Nations like China, Japan and the United States of America are seeing a spike in cases, believed to be caused by BF. 7, a sub variant of Omicron. A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation statement said it was working on 26 different aspects to tackle any emergency. "These include preparation of oxygen beds, ventilators, medicines, ICU beds, training of nurses and paramedical staff and maintaining sufficient stock of medicines," it said.

  • Dec 27, 2022 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Mumbai reports five COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally at 49

    Mumbai on Monday reported five COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,55,098, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,746, a civic official said. The recovery count increased by six in the last 24 hours and reached 11,35,303, leaving the metropolis with 49 active cases, he said. As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, the recovery rate was 98. 3 per cent and the caseload doubling time was 1,09,165 days. 

  • Dec 27, 2022 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Soren reviews Jharkhand's COVID preparedness

    Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday convened a meeting with top health officials to review the state's COVID preparedness. Soren directed the officials for advance planning to deal with the new BF. 7 sub-variant of Omicron and focus on five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour. He also asked the officials to prepare the hospitals and ensure adequate availability of beds including those supported with oxygen supply, besides medicines and oxygen cylinders.

  • Dec 27, 2022 8:10 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Mock drills in hospitals across the states and UTs

    Following the Centre's directions, a mock drill will be held in hospitals across the states and UTs on Tuesday to check their readiness for Covid management.

  • Dec 27, 2022 8:09 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Hospitals across Delhi will conduct mock drills today

    Hospitals across Delhi will conduct mock drills on December 27 to assess their preparedness, including availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

