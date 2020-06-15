COVID-19: Another 6 deaths in Gurugram on Monday

Image Source : AP FILE

Six more people died due to coronavirus in Gurugram on Monday, the third consecutive day when six persons have lost their lives to the deadly disease. With this, a total of 37 people have lost their lives in Gurugram, 33 of whom died in the last 12 days.

Dr Ram Prakash Jha, member of Covid-19 medical team in Gurugram, confirmed the deaths. All of them were admitted in different hospitals of the district.

Apart from the deaths, health officials also detected 183 corona positive patients on Monday.

Gurugram currently has 3,477 positive cases and 1,664 patients are still admitted in hospital.

Besides Gurugram, 5 patients died in Faridabad and one in Jhajjar districts of Haryana. A total of 100 people have died due to coronavirus in Haryana so far.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage