COVID-19 active cases in Delhi fall below 18,000; recovery rate close to 82%

Delhi's COVID-19 situation is improving with the day. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Delhi's active coronavirus cases (17,807) have dropped below 18,000. This is quite a substantial recovery from a month ago when the Delhi government had predicted over 2 lakh cases by mid-July and over 5.5 lakh cases by end-July.

Delhi has seen 95,699 people recover after contracting the virus, taking the overall recovery rate to 81.7 per cent.

With 1,16,993 cases, Delhi has experienced second must number of COVID-19 cases of any state, after Maharashtra. Out of these, 3,487 people have succumbed to the illness.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a press conference, on Wednesday said that the situation in Delhi now is looking under control but people should refrain from being complacent.

"The situation in Delhi, as of now, is looking under control. But we must not be complacent. We must follow the norms of social distancing and not believe that coronavirus is over. We have 16,000 beds in Delhi currently out of which only 4,000 have been occupied by patients," Kejriwal said.

India has seen the highest spike in COVID-19 cases today with over 32,000 cases in the last 24 hours. Overall tally in the country (968,876) now stands at an arm's distance from touching the one million mark.

