COVID-19: 80 people working in UP CM helpline centre test positive

Image Source : PTI FILE

At least 80 people working for the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's helpline service here have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Tuesday.

"The first case (among those working at the helpline) was detected around 4-5 days back," the official told PTI.

The helpline service '1076' has been outsourced to a company.

"We had visited the place almost a month back, and they were properly told masks and sanitisers have to be used by everyone. They (the company) forwarded us photographs and videos of people wearing masks while working," the official said.

However, the official refused to comment on whether any action has been initiated against the company, which was providing the services.

The Yogi Adityanath government had last year launched the chief minister's helpline number '1076'.



The 24X7 toll-free helpline number enables residents of the state to file their complaints. It was launched to establish a direct link between the people and the Chief Minister's Office.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage